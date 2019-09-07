I once heard a Sunday School teacher say that a short pencil is always better than a long memory. In other words, write it down. And I know it’s especially true for me, because I didn’t have a long memory to begin with, and it seems to be getting shorter all the time.

So, a few years ago, when I started doing this column, I started writing down memos, ideas and notes to myself on a yellow legal pad. The thoughts may come from a devotion I read, something I saw on TV, a conversation, etc. Most of the notes are short, a few sentences. Many of those notes have led to columns for this newspaper, and some are items and thoughts I don’t want to forget. Here are a few of the notes from my current yellow legal pad from the past couple of months and a few additional comments.

-6/28/19 “It is not what is said at your funeral that is important, they are just words. It is what is left in the hearts of those touched by you, and the difference you made in their lives.” Let’s face it, the number of people who attend your funeral will depend on what day and time it takes place, and the weather.

-9/3/19 “A fanatic is one who entrenches himself in invincible ignorance.” This sounds like a description of an ECU football fan. I should know because I’ve been one for years. But it’s actually a quote from Oswald Chambers, from his devotional classic, “My Utmost for His Highest.”

-7/19/19 “Moving school furniture during Illuminate. Seems like shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.” During the Illuminate Youth Camp this summer, I helped with a group of teens, as we moved school furniture from Kerr School over to Butler Ave. School. This was due to the recent reorganization at Clinton City Schools. One of these days, there will have to be major changes in the organization of public schools in Sampson County. Until then, it does often appear to be just moving stuff around, seemingly unaware there’s an iceberg of funding problems and population change up ahead.

-6/17/19 “We’ll have to give an account of ‘our time, our talents, our substance and our influence.’” The quote was from a book I was reading about Charles Spurgeon, the great English minister and evangelist. (Yes, library cards are still free.) Time, talents, and substance are pretty obvious, but we underestimate our influence on those around us, for good and, unfortunately, for bad.

-7/6/19 “I wonder if there are now more Christians, true Christians, not cultural Christians, in China than in the U.S.” I was reading “The Insanity of God,” by Nik Ripken, which is about persecution in the modern Christian church. Ripken states that there are now more than ten million Christians in China, despite the Chinese government’s efforts to eliminate it. Or, maybe it’s because of it. Notice the note below I wrote from a Turning Point devotion just this past week.

-9/1/19 “From Open Doors, (a watchdog organization that monitors religious persecution around the world) ‘More Iranians have become Christians in the last 20 years than in the previous 13 centuries put together.’ Once again, it seems like persecution is one of the primary methods for the spread of the gospel of Christ.”

-7/20/19 “We all (the U.S.) seem to be caught up in the Trump vortex, with dog whistle lines from Trump, the media, and the Democrats; just to keep the crowd stirred up.” That note can probably be posted on just about any day. Finally, here’s a note from the yellow legal pad about the uncertainty of the lives we live, and a line from an old hymn.

7/29/19 “So many variables in life. Things we cannot control. We trust in the things with the least amount of variables. ‘On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.’ Where am I standing today?”

Speaking of variables and things you cannot control, I am sending this column in the day before Hurricane Dorian is scheduled to hit this area. When you read this, I hope you are safe. And that you are standing on the solid rock, no matter what storm you have faced, or are now facing.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist