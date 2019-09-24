Alternative school education

When you have one unruly student, you have a problem.

Being a seasoned teacher, I was used to obstinate children. Dealing with one is manageable. But coping with 20 is the thing nightmares are made of.

What do you think is going to happen when you put them all together?

I got schooled when I became a teacher at an alternative school in Uniontown, Pa.

In short order, I discovered that I was the fourth teacher hired for the current school year. It was the end of September 2007. So that means three other teachers were hired and they all quit because they could not deal with what was handed to them.

And none of those other teachers had a physical disability to contend with.

So I’m not exactly sure what was going through the program director’s head when she decided to hire me.

Sheer desperation comes to mind.

She didn’t have any other applicants to interview.

It wasn’t a matter of waiting to hear back from them as to whether or not I was hired. It was more like… did I want the job after meeting the wide array of hooligans that passed as students?

And I wasn’t even certified to teach school in the State of Pennsylvania. My certification was from Missouri, where I attended college. But somehow that didn’t matter.

I wanted to say “no” and run as fast as I could without looking back. But this job was in Pennsylvania and my then-wife was patiently waiting in North Carolina hoping for good news; so she could quit her teaching position at Midway Elementary and head north back to her precious family once again.

These kids were in seventh through 12th grades. There were three teachers with 20 students each. We had both morning and afternoon classes for a total of 120 students.

I taught 10 classes throughout the day — six in the morning and four in the afternoon. The morning consisted of three history classes and three life skills classes. The afternoon consisted of three history classes and one science class.

I found out that there were three levels of alternative schools within the county. The one I was hired for was a mid-level facility. The other teachers said I was lucky I wasn’t assigned to the high-level facility, which was run like a penitentiary.

As if this one wasn’t bad enough. They had to wand the students every morning and afternoon for weapons. It was like going to the airport and taking off your shoes and socks and putting your belongings through the X-ray machine while you walked through the metal detector.

I thought, “What did I get myself into?”

I had my life threatened at least three times a week. I even had one student expose himself in front of the entire class and tell me to do something that was not happening.

My eyes got as big as saucers.

Come to find out, a bunch of these kids knew each other. They were boyfriends and girlfriends, brothers and sisters. In one of the boyfriend-girlfriend duos, the girlfriend was pregnant. And the sister of the boyfriend, who was in the same class, was subject to diabetic seizures, which I was never properly prepared for.

So one day when her eyes rolled back into her head and she started foaming at the mouth, the only thing I could do was yell for the school receptionist, who was also an EMT.

At the time I taught at this school, I used a cane to get around. However, I only needed it to walk longer distances. So in the classroom I set it in the corner.

Well, some of my so-called students thought they were funny. My cane disappeared at least once a week. Once it was found in the girls restroom.

Other students never left the toddler stage of life. I had one student who was chronologically 14 years of age, but was a 7-year-old, emotionally.

I would come into class after the bell rang and he would be romping around the room on all fours knocking the books off the other students desks. When I would reprimand him, he would stick his tongue out at me and say, “Nanny, nanny, boo, boo.”

And unfortunately his behavior was tolerated by management. I had to put up with his outrageous antics on a daily basis. I relished those days when he was absent, as did most of the other students in that class.

I quickly found out I was nothing more than a glorified babysitter.

Then after months of preparing lessons and teaching the students to take notes from my diligent dry erase board chicken-scratch, I discovered their grades at this alternative school meant nothing. As teachers, we were not required to send along their grades when they returned to their regular school.

I just shook my head. And here I thought I was actually going to be teaching these kids something they would remember for the rest of their lives.

I was usually saddened by the end of the school year. Because I bonded with my students during the course of the year; and I actually cried when they left for the last time. However, in this case, I was never so happy when the last day of school finally arrived.

When the school director called me into her office at the end of the teacher work week following the close of the school year, she informed me my services would no longer be needed.

One of the school districts, which comprised more than half the student population, was opening their own alternative school that fall. So, they would not need as many teachers. Since I was the last one hired, I was the first one fired.

No sense in crying over spilled milk. I went home and had a celebration.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

