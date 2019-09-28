Celebrating the work of the NAACP

The wait is nearly over. Just one week from today, the local communities throughout Sampson County and surrounding areas will have a chance to assemble and share the story of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The story of the Association is one that has moved the needle of progress toward racial equality and social justice in America over the last 110 years. This story would not have been possible without the sacrifice of so many people on the local, state, and national level, working together for the common good.

Over the last several years, the Sampson County NAACP has made great strides in making the community more responsive and aware of the local NAACP branch’s major annual fundraiser, the Freedom Fund Banquet, while extolling its mission and vision of securing racial equality and social justice for all. To be sure, the Freedom Fund Banquet has become the place to be each year in early October. And, on next Saturday, Oct. 5, the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP is slated to host its 19 annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Awards night, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, in Clinton.

Interestingly, over the past several years, the participation and support from the various sectors of our community have continually grown, giving us the appearance of becoming a more united community, in our struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County. As we become more caring and supportive of each other, moving past fears, and getting to know and understand one another, we will continue to dispel myths and stereotypes that have been generations in the making. Really, I must say, there is great value in making an effort to become a more inclusive society and in subscribing to the notion that “the welfare of one group can only be maintained through assuring the welfare of another.” When that becomes a reality, we are well on our way to becoming “a more perfect union.”

As we come together in the next few days to celebrate the history, the amazing work and achievements of the NAACP and recognize the branch’s local leadership at the Freedom Fund Banquet, let’s intentionally strive to respect and learn from each other, value differences, bridge cultural gaps, reject unfair stereotypes, discover common ground and create new bonds.

We all must do a better job to understand our ever-increasing diverse society, knowing that this diversity can enrich our lives in so many ways, making us stronger as a nation, state and local community. Together, we can all make a positive difference in a world scarred by hate and violence, and at the same time, expand our cultural knowledge of others.

Finally, it’s important for all of us to have a say, to be involved and to exercise our power to make a difference. That way, we can make democracy work for all of us.

