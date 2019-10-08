Just the other day, I was rocking on all cylinders; and I’m not talking about driving down the Faircloth Freeway in my Honda CR-Z two-door hatchback sports car – The White Shark.

I’m referring to fighting my way back to the top of the heap by snatching the number one slot on the “Workout Warriors” board hanging behind the front desk at my gym – Workout Anytime.

It was a hard fought battle. But I finally succeeded in reclaiming the title of the “Top Workout Warrior.”

I was doing my happy dance. But I’m sure whoever saw me probably thought I was having a seizure or going into convulsions.

Nope!

That was just my total elation and enjoyment of the moment when I walked through the front door and saw my name at the top of the leader board.

Ever since the calendar turned the page to October, I was chomping at the bit waiting for the powers that be to update the “Workout Warriors” board for the month of September.

On the first, I was told they had to go pick up a new marker at the store to which I rolled my eyes.

Really?

On the second, I was told they were extremely busy and just didn’t have the time to change it up. I let out an exasperated sigh along with a puff of air which blew the hair on top of my head.

For crying out loud!

On the third, as I was leaving the gym after another epic workout, I glanced back to see if the board had been updated. It was still stuck on August, like a glitch on the television screen, with my name my name in third place.

I was ready to blow a gasket.

I glanced in the office door, which was ajar, and spied the gym manager. I gave her a sideways look. She assured me they would update the board; and I would be the first to know.

I thought to myself, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

But when I returned from Fayetteville after getting my flu shot at my primary care physician’s office, I came back to the gym to take advantage of the tanning bed.

That’s when I became a “Believer.” I could hear the lyrics to the song by Imagine Dragons in the back of my head. After all, I hear it just about everyday when I workout. Because it is on my Amazon music on my phone.

This may not mean much to you, but it means the world to me.

You see, I grew up in the shadow of my older brother John, who could do anything he set his mind to. He was better, faster and stronger.

My big brother was very athletic. He played football, basketball and even ran track. He had trophies all over the house; and I think there may have been a few tucked away in the attic. Because there was nowhere else to put them.

The only thing I ever won as a kid was being crowned the checkers champion at summer camp. The trophy was actually a ceramic piggy bank shaped like a baseball player.

Oh yeah! I almost forgot… I received a plaque along with $50 at the end of my senior year in high school when I won the industrial arts award for architecture having been at the top of my third year class in mechanical drawing.

But still, two against how many for my brother? I lost count long ago. All I know is that it was more than a bit lopsided and long overdue for a shake up.

So, I’m making up for lost time. Yeah, I may not actually receive a trophy for being number one on the leader board. But it makes me feel so darn good and gets the adrenaline pumping through my veins.

And coupled with that, I know all my hard work at the gym is paying off in a big way. Because now I am better, faster and stronger just like my brother.

My name first appeared on the “Workout Warriors” board a year ago last March. Slow but sure, peg by peg, I made my way up the leader board until I reached the pinnacle, a position I held for several months.

Then a little thing called Hurricane Florence blew into town in mid-September 2018, and the gym was closed for five days. Well, that was all it took. I was knocked off my throne the very next month. I tumbled slowly down the mountain until I completely fell off the board at the end of December 2018.

I pretended not to care and even stated out loud that it didn’t matter if my name was up there or not. But deep down, I was a ferocious bull just ragging to get my name back up on that coveted board.

I even put up with the playful taunting and teasing from my gym buddies as to why my name wasn’t on the “Workout Warriors” board as I was in the gym all the time and it was said I probably had a cot in the back room.

Little did they know, I was just inches away from going all Donkey Kong on them and jump off the top rope to do a body slam like I was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at the WWE.

Then, when I least expected it, I saw my name up on the board. I was flabbergasted.

It was mid-August 2019; and I was sitting at the front desk waiting for one of my gym buddies to finish running on the treadmill. I glanced up at the board and saw his name in the fifth position. I stated, “Hey buddy! Did you know your name is on the leader board?”

Then I began reading the names going down the list and nearly fell off the chair when I saw my name in the number fifteen slot. I was so excited that I took a photo of my buddy and myself standing in front of the “Workout Warriors” board.

And now, just two months later, I am back on the throne. And let me just say, “I don’t plan on giving it up without a fight.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-1.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist