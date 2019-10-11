“Oh, it’s a long, long, time from May to December, but the days grow short when you reach September…. These few precious days, I spend with you….” A wonderful old song that caught the magic of the season on these early, shorter, golden days, (yesterday). Maybe it’s that faithful promise of fall, but every corner in our inch of the world seems busy. The lazy days of summer are reluctantly disappearing, and slowly, despite the lingering heat, the excitement and beauty of it all is gently sliding back into our lives.

Yesterday, for instance, perhaps it was nothing more than warm streaks of sunlight, shadow dancing on the weather vane in the back yard. Or a roadside stand, madly red with apple displays; or was it that old sign on a rural grocery store promising ‘real sweet, sweet potatoes; and Halloween pumpkins, scattered like pots of gold, beside a farm house. Devilish looking scarecrows; and mums, colored with nature’s stunning brush strokes, reasonably priced. Anyway it was another of those rare days that blesses us with hours of gifts that are, “so fine.”

From the time I pulled out of the driveway my spirits were soaring. There was, I remember bits and pieces of some old haunting melody buried in my mind that I had dug out from a jumble of memories that had stayed with me throughout the day.

What is it then about this changing of the guard, this fall, this breath taking beauty. It seems there is always that unexpected wistfulness guarding treasured moments in our muted memories.. A sudden quickening of the pulses, rich days, never quite long enough to fill all the needs of the soul. Still, fall beckons and entices us to “shake a leg.”

Occasionally though, we must all slow down, if only for sunsets and streams. God’s little extras; Water, soother of the soul. Sunsets, heaven’s curtains closing on another blessed day of life. What a mixed bag of pleasures and sorrows our lives sometimes are.

I remember visiting relatives in the Piedmont area one-such-long-ago Indian summer of my youth. They lived in one of those sturdy little towns that had first attained prosperity through tobacco and had clung to it, with a mix of light industry and easy proximity to granddaddy, “Raleigh.”

It was hot, North Carolina hot. Unusually muggy; a day begging for water. The adults moved slowly and lazily, handkerchiefs mopping sweaty brows; as they stretched out on the old porch that wrapped around the house like an ice cream cone. Glasses of sweet tea were offered to cool parched spirits. High overhead fans swirled softly, imitating the whiff of country air that occasionally ruffled the ladies’ dated hairdos. So they sat, enjoying a family joke here or there. This suited the grownups to a tee; but the children now, that was another story, they were mighty bored.

Ah, but surprise; seems there was a pond! It was out in the country about a mile, as the crow flies, on an old family farm that had grown finally, to love only children and animals. On five acres there was cool, sweet, child-proof water. We squeezed in bathing suits, faded and shrunk from countless summer escapades; either that or so baggy they hung like sacks around our skinny legs. No matter, somebody had packed a bag full of peanut-butter and jellies, and like a rag-tag army, we headed for the pond.

We ate. We watched the moon and evening stars until bugs and general weariness grabbed and dragged us out of our watery perches. Reluctantly, we headed home. It had been a fine day. Not a care in the world. One of those, not- surprisingly-magical early fall days. And had the angels sung, we were there to hear them.

A little water like an Indian summer goes a long way in the south. For all the big rivers, and the miles and miles of salt-water coast, sometimes I think Southerners feel more romance for those little farm ponds of their youth. It was what they’d known after all. Where they’d gone skinny-dipping, maybe even had their ‘first date.’ Maybe the same place they’d learned to swear, dip snuff, and try a little “rabbit tobacco.”

I remember we felt wild and free, so grownup that summer. Left alone by tired parents, to our own devices, we explored and discovered something more of life. Little did we realize that our particular freedom already symbolized the ending of an era, and our adventurous spirits were already slipping further and further away from the touch of parent’s hands.

Of course they knew we were almost ready to fly. Parents cast long shadows. They watched from the sidelines and gave us their greatest gift of all, the chance to grow and find our own way home. And sometimes, somehow we always did.

So life flows on, a little too quickly it seems, passing this gift of living, these ponds and sunsets from one generation to the next. And memories of all these special times, will gently shape, gently add, another layer of gold to our lives.

By Micki Cottle Contributing columnist

Micki Cottle was a long-time columnist for The Sampson Independent who occassionally regales readers with her wit and charm. She is also a member of the Sampson County Historical Society.

