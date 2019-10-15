The determinator unleashed

You may think because I was born with a disability — a mild case of cerebral palsy — that I was treated with kid gloves.

Not so! And I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. For, my upbringing was largely responsible for my optimistic outlook on life.

It made me who I am today.

My parents, a Pentecostal minister and his wife, didn’t treat me any different then my brother and two sisters. I grew up thinking I was an ordinary kid, living an extraordinary life.

I was instilled with a strong will and a fierce determination at a relatively young age. I believe I was hardwired that way when I came out of the womb.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around my neck; and my face was turning blue. I wasn’t breathing. My lungs were full of mucus. My life could have been over even before I had the opportunity to live.

But thanks to the steady hands of the doctors and my strong will to survive, I pulled through and let out a rip roaring holler before it was all said and done.

The doctors than told my parents I was born with a heart murmur. The technical term, a ventricular septal defect (VSD) — sometimes referred to as a hole in the heart — is a type of congenital heart defect.

There would be numerous risky surgeries over the course of the next several years and my life expectancy was greatly reduced; I was not expected to live into adulthood.

But my parents were Bible believing Christians and they served the risen Savior, who caused the deaf to hear, the mute to speak and raised the dead back to life.

My mom and dad and the members of their congregation prayed to the living God and He heard their pleas. He closed the hole in my heart with no surgery needed.

God had an extraordinary plan for my life. I was fearfully and wonderfully made; and my Heavenly Father was not finished with me yet. He was just getting started.

After leaving the hospital, my parents and the doctors didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to walk. I was two years old and still could not stand on my own two legs.

The doctors had yet to diagnose that I was actually born with a disability. My mother knew something was wrong because she couldn’t wrap my legs around her waist and carry me on her hip like my older brother. It was due to the spasticity, stiffness and tightness, in my legs that prevented me from spreading my legs apart.

Anytime we had special evangelistic meetings, my mom and dad had me prayed over for God to strengthen my feeble legs and allow me to stand on my own two feet. After one such laying on of hands, my mom took me into the basement nursery and set me on the floor to play.

It wasn’t more than a few minutes later that my mom heard something rising from the depths of my soul. When she looked down, I was putting one foot in front of the other saying, “Jesus walk, Jesus walk.”

It was a modern day miracle. Just like in the Bible when Jesus made the lame to walk, He touched my little body and allowed me to leap for joy and praise the Lord.

I’m not going to tell you walking has always been easy – because the fact is, it isn’t. Over the years, I have found myself on the ground more times than I would like to count.

But every time I fall down, I pick myself back up, brush myself off and keep on moving forward. It is all I know how to do. Nothing is going to keep me downtrodden. I refuse to sit in a corner feeling sorry for myself. I will live to fight another day. That is something my parents instilled in me at a young age; and it is a part of who I am today.

Just like the song Tubthumping by Chumbawamba that says, “I get knocked down, but I get up again, you’re never gonna keep me down.”

Although that song was not released by the British rock band until August 1997, those familiar words have been my anthem my entire life in both the literal and figurative sense.

When I was eight years old I had the first of two surgeries on my legs to straighten my feet to keep them from toeing in as not to trip over them. The surgeon had to make an incision behind both my knees and pulled tendons that directly affected the angle of the feet.

I spent the next several weeks in white plaster casts from the top of my thighs down to my ankles.

The hard part came when the casts were removed. I was required to learn to walk all over again bending the knees at the joint. It was painful and tedious, but totally necessary.

My dad had me walk up and down the stairs between the church sanctuary at street level and our apartment below in the four-story structure which was built into the hillside.

I experienced excruciating pain every time I had to bend my knees to make it to the next step. Tears streamed down my face with each agonizing movement. But as the days and weeks passed, the agonizing pain diminished until it was gone.

I was taught, through that time of testing, that nothing was unattainable. If I wanted something bad enough, all I had to do was reach out and grab it. I could do anything I set my mind to do.

I have applied that philosophy to working out with weights which has not only totally transformed my life, but my body as well.

The fact that I have a disability does not make me skittish about going to the gym. In fact, it is the driving force behind why I get up every morning and head to the weight room.

I have seen a vast array of benefits weight training has afforded me from helping me to walk better to making my epiglottis problem a non-issue.

I am conquering my world one day at a time.

I have a strong will and a fierce determination. I refuse to allow my disability to keep me from enjoying my best life possible. For I am “The Determinator.”

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

