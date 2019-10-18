Marker stands as a symbol of humanity

“Any deceased member deserves to have a marker.”

Tim Butler’s words resonate, especially when those deceased weren’t afforded the humanity they deserved during their time on this earth.

The Clinton City Council and members of the City’s Clinton Cemetery Advisory Board, headed by Butler and others, this week unveiled a monument designating the gravesite of at least 50 African-American slaves buried within the Springvale section of the city’s cemetery grounds.

Those graves, once part of the old Clinton Cemetery on Sampson Street, were moved in the mid-1800s to the Springvale section but never had any kind of permanent identification attached to them. The burial plots have been situated under the shade of some large trees in the old portion of the cemetery since that time, undesignated and, for the most part, unknown.

The advisory committee, made up of Butler, Anthony Worley, Whit Tart, Jeremy Edgerton, Kenneth Buffkin, Vernon Clifton, Bill Draughon, Stephen Stewart, Paul Hawkins, Attorney Tim Howard, Chris Medlin, Elaine Hunt and Anthony Worley, sought to ensure that visitors know about those graves and the slaves who have their final resting place there.

They wanted to ensure, together with the City of Clinton, including Council members and city crews, that those people, though long since gone, were not forgotten.

Advisory board members detailed the history of the graves, showing maps of the location and urged leaders to give permission — and the necessary resources — for the construction and installation of a monument. The Council didn’t think twice when the request was made at the end of last year, unanimously backing the committee’s recognition to erect the monument.

They did so understanding, as we do, that something needed to be done to ensure that those individuals and their final resting place would be acknowledged and that the grounds won’t be disturbed.

We applaud all those who have had a hand in ensuring this historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857 is recognized for the generations to come. As Butler said, no one should be buried without some type of designation being made, a lasting testament to lives that are important to us as a community and, in most cases, to us personally.

Those 50 or more slaves laid to rest in Springvale are a part of our heritage and our history, and a marker erected at the site of their burial ground shows them the respect they wholeheartedly deserve. It will give those who visit the cemetery a point of recognition that has not been there before.

The newly-unveiled marker is located in the area of Spivey Street and West Main Street within Springvale Cemetery, not far from Clinton Family Worship Centery, where the street bends. We encourage you to visit it.

It is not only a marker that gives recognition to members of this community who have not received such a tangible gesture, it also stands as a symbol of humanity — that a group of people would see to it that a wrong from more than a century and a half ago is righted, as much as it can be.

“During that time, many of the slaves weren’t viewed as humans. Although their names have not been put on this marker, their presence is being made known,” Mayor Pro-Tem Rev. Marcus Becton said at the unveiling earlier this week. “One reason that today is a great day in our neighborhood is because of the great deeds that we do. And this is a wonderful, wonderful, great deed that has been bestowed in the city.”

We couldn’t agree more. To those who had a hand in seeing it come to fruition, we thank you.