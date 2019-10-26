Every now and then, something happens to remind us that we need to reckon with our history, confronting the difficulties we have to fulfill America’s promise of true equality and justice for all.

Along that same line, the Clinton-Sampson community has just missed the opportunity, again, to begin the official process of reconciliation, dealing with America’s race dilemma. It hasn’t even been a year ago since the discovery of unmarked slave graves in a local Clinton cemetery, giving us another piece of the huge puzzle we will need in our continuing struggle to complete America.

In the meantime, why didn’t our political and religious leaders use that event to bring our community together in “an act of truth-telling and confession.” Just maybe, we were too busy working as a “united” community to brand Clinton as an “All-America City.”

Obviously, there has been much progress made as a nation, but we still have a long way to go to more fully “repair the sins of the past,” here in Sampson County. To be sure, we have to be willing to learn our local history from every aspect in order to be able to find real solutions to our enduring race dilemma.

And, yes, the recently erected memorial for the unmarked slave graves here in Clinton was a good place to start in honoring their memory, thus, giving them the dignity and freedom in death that they didn’t get in life. Now, that is the least that we can do. With that said, I suggest that we come together as a community to reflect and discuss what more needs to be done to “repair the sins of the past,” making a more accurate account of our shameful past and history.

Still, as a community, we need to do more to acknowledge the harm and devastation caused by years of slavery and the incalculable psychological effects of Jim Crow. One doesn’t have to look at the overall conditions of blacks in Sampson County for too long to realize that many of these issues are the “legacy of slavery” exacerbated by years of discrimination and racism. Particularly, economic justice is still far away, requiring us to do much more in closing the employment and education gap.

Now, on a personal note, the lives of my great-grandparents Cato and Venus Sutton, would have been vastly different if the American government had lived up to the promise of equality as outlined in the Thirteenth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. This missed opportunity to fulfill the promise of America had a profound impact on the humanity of my ancestors and their divine right to freedom, relegating them to an existence as second-class citizens in the country of their birth.

Sadly, I will never know how their potential for greatness would have manifested itself if they would have been treated with the full measure of equality and respect, along with having access to equal opportunity.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.