Sitting on a stool in the bar area of Ribeyes of Clinton, I was cheering on the New Orleans Saints as they thrashed the Chicago Bears in last Sunday afternoon’s match-up.

On the opposite side of the table was Marcus Bennett, who was joining in on the euphoria as the leader of the NFC South went on to win their fifth straight game with a backup quarterback after Drew Brees was ruled out for the next several games due to a thumb injury.

When we discovered our shared passion for NFL Football, the two of us arranged to meet at the local sports bar venue, one of many in the area, to grab a bit to eat and hangout to watch the game.

It had only been two weeks earlier that the two of us took our headphones off long enough to say “Hello!” at the gym; and as they say, the rest is history.

I first saw the active U.S. Army Non Commissioned Officer at the gym back in August one morning when I was moving weights around before going to work at Walmart.

I immediately sized him up and saw the huge amount of weight he was throwing around and thought to myself, “I do not want to mess with this guy.” He had muscles on top of muscles. So I chose to stay out of his way.

However, I began seeing the clean-shaven, bald-headed, muscular dude at the gym at least a couple of times a week. And wouldn’t you know… every time I saw him, he would flash his pearly whites in my direction.

I finally decided that he must be a decent guy or he wouldn’t be smiling at me. Because when I attempt to even make eye contact with some of the other guys in the gym, I sometimes get a scowl in return.

Don’t get me wrong. I have a lot of friends at the gym. I like to call them my “gym buddies.” I talk to them when we see each other at the gym. But typically our friendship begins and ends at the gym door.

But when my friendship with another guy goes beyond the four walls of the gym, it means the world to me; and Marcus is one such friend.

However, due to my disability, I sometimes find making friends a little intimidating.

As a teenager in high school, I was mocked and ridiculed by a select group of kids because of my handicap.

Unfortunately, things haven’t changed much. There are ignorant adults who think they are better than me and chose to treat me as less than human.

Sadly, they can’t see past my walker.

However, Marcus not only was able to look past my mobility device, he was able to see me for the man that I am; and in his opinion, “someone worth knowing”… for which I am eternally grateful.

The good looking young man doesn’t look at me as someone who is inferior or unimportant. Marcus considers me as an equal; and we both cherish the camaraderie between us.

The ironic thing about my friendship with Marcus is the fact that it just seems like we have known each other for our entire lives.

He recently told me that we were already friends, we just hadn’t met yet.

Because that night at Ribeyes, we were chatting up a storm like a couple of old friends that hadn’t seen each other in a very long time.

To be honest, I wasn’t paying much attention to the football game on the television screen. I was wrapped up in my conversation with one of my best friends sitting across the table from me.

We sat there through nearly two football games talking about life, love and little known facts about our lives. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life to sit there and learn more about a guy I met at the gym, who was quickly becoming one of the most important people in my life.

It was unbelievable to find so many common threads woven into the tapestry of our lives, which are now forever intertwined.

However, my friendship with Marcus is bittersweet.

Since he is active military, my new found friend will be leaving next week for Charlottesville, Virginia to instruct and motivate in “The Judge Advocates General’s Legal Center and School” (the army law school), which is located on the campus at the University of Virginia.

So we will be separated by time and distance.

But like Marcus said, “This is not the end. It’s only the beginning.”

He will be back and forth. So… I will get to see him from time to time. In addition, I am planning to make the four hour trip to see him once in awhile.

Besides, not only do we have each other’s contact information, we also have shared our information on four different social media accounts. So I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be in contact with each other often.

I’ve been accused of wearing my feelings on my sleeve. Well if that be the case, then so be it. I want the people I care about to know how I feel about them. Friends are hard to come by. Some people are lucky to have one friend in this life. But I have been more fortunate then most.

When I think about the people that I love and consider true friends, Marcus is at the top of the list. Because he has a heart of gold.

