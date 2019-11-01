Paying tribute to vets more than just a day

Veterans Day is still a week and a half off, but the coming days will see a fair share of Armed Forces tributes in Sampson County that will change the local horizon for years to come — the kind of efforts that show the gratitude people in this county have for those who have served their country and make us swell with pride.

On Saturday, a years-long endeavor will culminate in the dedication of the Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum, a state-of-the-art building to honor the military, on the grounds of Sampson County History Museum. Funding for the project was made possible by civic organizations, companies, residents and grant funding such as a capital grant from the Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The 1,760-square-foot facility will include military objects and artifacts from each branch of service including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Coast Guard.

It was an ambitious endeavor that required a fair share of generosity and elbow grease. And now, two years after ground was broken by county officials and some of Sampson’s oldest veterans in Nov. 11, 2017, we are glad to see the ribbon finally cut on the facility.

A Blue Star Memorial by-way marker dedicated to the Armed Forces will also takes its place as will a 10-foot highway marker, set to be officially unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Clinton Garden Club initiated those respective marker initiatives, and now Clinton’s club will have the distinction of being the only one to sponsor two such markers in North Carolina, which itself boasts the most Blue Star memorials by far.

And members of all of those organizations, whether the Garden Club, History Museum, CVB or other entity, will tell you it’s not about taking credit.

It is a way to say thank you.

“When we see a veteran, we should thank them for their service,” longtime Veterans Service officer Ann Knowles told The Independent last year. “A lot of veterans belong to organizations and they’ll have a cap with Vietnam, Korea or World War II … stop them and say ‘thank you for your service.’ A lot of them never got that and it means a lot to them. This country as a whole and Sampson County would not be what it is, if it were not for those veterans.”

The memorials are a way of taking that to the next level.

Just ask the people of Newton Grove, whose leaders dedicated their own monument last year to the men and women who served. They felt so strongly about it, they wanted it to be in the most prominent place — the town’s busy roundabout.

With assistance from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and contractors, the town’s Citizens Improving Newton Grove (CING) had the project to honor soldiers constructed. It includes flags to represent the United States, North Carolina and The Honor and Remember flag, formed by an organization of the same name.

Just ask the people in Spivey’s Corner, where a Blue Star Memorial was erected as a tribute years ago. It’s sponsored by the Just-A-Mere Garden Club with assistance from the Spivey’s Corner Woodmen of the World Lodge 1034.

All of these efforts were born out of the same gratitude — the need to say thank you, and have it seen and known at highly-trafficked sites and well-traveled highways.

“It’s a way of saying thank you and showing appreciation for the service and the sacrifices they’ve made for our freedom,” Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum, once said of the military museum set to be dedicated Saturday.

“It’s an ongoing honor,” museum director Chris Woodson added. “We still have people serving in harm’s way even today. There’s never enough that we can do to honor them throughout the year, rather than just a certain day.”

Many, including Knowles, feel it’s important that Sampson County has a large military museum and other memorials — the kind that thankfully are becoming more and more prevalent across this county.

“Veterans are the reason we have this country,” she said. “If it weren’t for what the veterans did, we may not be living in the country we’re living in today.”

We couldn’t agree more, and we applaud those who recognize and honor that. Who know that paying tribute to veterans and our military is about more than just one day.