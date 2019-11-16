Gamechanging grant will serve to boost county

A gamechanging grant will transform Sampson County’s rural connectivity and could serve as yet another catalyst to stimulate this economy with the infrastructure, resources and people needed to spark growth and serve to make this county flourish.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week announced at Star Communications facilities in Clinton that an investment of $23.7 million was being made in high-speed broadband infrastructure to improve rural e-connectivity for more than 8,700 homes in North Carolina, along with 19 businesses, 10 educational facilities and three critical community facilities.

It was one of several funding announcements for the first round of the USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program.

The project will provide more access to services and information for local residents and improve the overall quality of life for people living in rural areas.

Star Telephone Membership Corporation of Clinton will use ReConnect Program grant funding to deploy a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband network capable of simultaneous transmission rates of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) or greater. Insufficient service is defined as connection speeds of less than 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload.

This is a boon for Sampson County, and the good people of Star are to be credited for their tenacity in pursuing, and ultimately obtaining, this sizable grant — one that USDA state director Robert Hosford called the agency’s largest this year.

In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural areas. A good chunk of that will now benefit this area, from Herring, to Six Runs to Turkey to Harrells and on to Bladen County.

In a sparsely-populated rural community, every grant dollar counts, especially when Star Communications budgets $25,000 per mile to put fiber optic cable in the ground.

Jeff Nethercutt, executive vice president and general manager for Star Communications, said the expansion of broadband is vital for rural America to compete with much larger cities when it comes to education for primary, secondary and distance learning.

“Broadband is a must to provide those students the resources they need to compete,” Nethercutt said, mentioning farming and Sampson’s vital role in that agricultural industry. “In the areas of agribusiness, which is the actual lifeblood of our local economy, broadband has become essential as farming has become technology driven. In economic development, broadband is an essential element for growth and a means to compete for industry and enhance the quality of life in rural America.”

Nethercutt added that the expansion and availability of broadband is a step towards attracting talented young people to the area.

And that’s the point.

We’ve talked a great deal in this space about the importance of touting Sampson’s assets. We’ve detailed the bountiful steps taken by county leaders in investing tax dollars toward economic development efforts. And we’ve also implored the need to show progress on that front.

This is truly a gamechanging grant, that will allow Sampson County to advance its infrastructure, as well as its opportunities, in many ways. Just as important as water and sewer infrastructure is to a potential brick-and-mortar prospect, broadband and similar technological capabilities have become paramount.

Congressman David Rouzer said he was thrilled that a portion of $600 million is coming back to southeastern North Carolina, calling the official announcement “a big, big day in Sampson County.”

“These grants don’t happen that often. This is a big deal,” the congressman remarked. “Star Communications and everyone who’ve been involved in the application process for this grant — you should really be proud.”

We second that and applaud Star for what we hope is a watershed moment in propelling Sampson County forward into a booming new chapter.