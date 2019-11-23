Honor hard work and diligence

With the 2019-2020 school year well underway and considering the fact that I taught secondary education for 34 years, I would like to make a special appeal to our high school students, encouraging each one to go “above and beyond” in making good choices that will impact their individual success and achievement at their respective high schools across Sampson County.

The high school years are an extremely important phase in students’ development that will impact them for the rest of their lives, helping them to make important decisions that will have a profound influence on their future in determining their work and career. With that said, I hope each student will become inspired to work harder at fulfilling their full potential and internalizing the value of education, while elevating their aspirations and dreams.

Students, your four years of high school are designed to expose you to a variety of opportunities for college and career options that can put you on a pathway for greater success in your future. This is your time and place to develop a deeper appreciation for learning and to embrace a habit of hard work to better allow you “to run a good race”, helping to lift you to a more prosperous economic outlook for the future. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart.”

Invariably, some of you will still need to develop a positive awareness of self that will empower you “to go where [your] skills, desires and opportunities will take [you].” Research has shown that success “improves the self-concept and makes it easier to take on the next challenge or tolerate the occasional failure”(Dr. Alvin Poussaint). Along with developing a positive awareness of self, the earlier you start “sowing the seeds” of self-discipline, the sooner you will see the value of following instruction and having a good attitude when interacting with others. Along the way, you will discover that the skill of self-discipline will allow you to function better in the school setting, from listening, asking questions and dealing with anger. You cannot go wrong knowing the appropriate place and time for everything.

Students, at this point in the 2019-2020 school year, if you have not invested the time and energy in your own learning, please make a commitment to do so right now. Also, this is a good time to vow to make this 2019-2020 year one where you commit to building a future with endless possibilities and promise. However, there may be students who are not learning the way they are being taught. Well, if that’s the case, please encourage your teachers to teach the way you learn. As you continue through this year, find ways to let your teachers know what you need to be successful. You must do your part to become actively involved and invested in your learning.

Students, don’t squander any opportunities to better yourself through your own hard work and striving. Honor hard work and diligence.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.