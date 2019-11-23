Shop small, support local this holiday

Local businesses are the lifeblood of any small community. They boost our economy, they offer goods and services that we might not otherwise be able to find in the confines of our county boundaries, and the owners are usually friends, neighbors and acquaintances who we know and often know us — who themselves support local schools and charities.

That’s why we often tout in this space the importance of shopping local, returning a portion of the retail dollars we spend each week to the people who help to make this community strong.

The coming week kicks off the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season with a string of days — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday — that are vital to retailers, big and small, and their bottom lines. Online sales have meant few people physically flocking to stores for Black Friday, but dollars are still being spent.

We are hoping some of those dollars being spent on the busiest shopping days of the year will be dropped in local cash registers, as we make purchases from downtown business and stores within Sampson’s borders.

And we know it won’t stop on Friday, and we don’t want it to.

Next Saturday, Nov. 30, is dubbed Small Business Saturday, focused solely on small businesses and support for those who have set up their shops in our cities and towns.

As it has for the past few years now, the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center and Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, along with dozens of local businesses, are working to promote patrons shopping locally and building the local economy.

It is a way to return loyalty to those who support our community’s endeavors and, at the same time, get some special items at really good prices.

Small Business Saturday started as an effort to bring attention to the importance of shopping small and supporting neighborhood businesses. Since its inception, many businesses and organizations have joined in efforts to foster a community event that is easy to participate in for community members and businesses alike.

On Small Business Saturday, patrons are asked to visit local participating retailers and take part in the Sampson Passport Program. Passports can be picked up at Simply NC, Matthews Cards and Gifts, James Trading Company and Clark & Company. Once picked up, customers are challenged with the opportunity to make at least three more purchases from small businesses anywhere in Sampson County. Customers should then enclose their receipts from the day’s purchases, complete the contact information and drop it off at one of the designated locations. Those who choose to participate will have a chance to win a $300 cash prize.

Returning this year is a bigger and better Brunch & Bows, which pairs a little social fun with shopping locally.

Also this year, “Brunch and Bows” is back — and bigger.

In its second year, “Brunch and Bows” is expanding venue options to include not only Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton, the site in the inaugural year, but also the Ashford Inn of Clinton and Vinny’s Pizzeria in Downtown Roseboro. A brunch buffet with mimosa and coffee, and a swag bag filled with discounts and other items contributed by local businesses.

Twenty-six businesses across Sampson are participating with shopping discounts.

We encourage local shopping each and every week, but we place special emphasis on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, two days when we can show robust support for those in our community who need and deserve it. Through that support, we demonstrate how glad we are that they decided to open businesses here, and help them continue on.

So put away the laptop, take in some fresh air and enjoy a little local shopping. You — and local merchants — will be happy you did.