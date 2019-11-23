A U.S. president has never been removed by Congress by impeachment. (Richard Nixon resigned before being impeached.) And that’s a good thing. Overturning the vote of the American people and removing a president from office is a very serious matter. The U.S. Constitution states that the president can be “removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Impeachment and removal of a U.S. president should not be a political matter. But everything in Washington is political. And it is easy to get caught up in the politics. Twenty years ago, President Bill Clinton faced impeachment proceedings, relating to the Monica Lewinsky affair. At the time, I felt that Clinton should be impeached, mainly because of the effect his personal conduct had on the Office of the President and this country. While he was impeached by the House of Representatives, President Clinton was not removed from office by the Senate.

Looking back later, I changed my opinion. While not changing my opinion about Clinton’s actions, I realized that you don’t remove a president from office because you don’t like his politics or his personal actions. The vote of the American people is more important than that.

And that’s how I feel about the current impeachment situation with President Trump. Unless there is direct proof of the conditions that are stated in the Constitution previously mentioned above, impeachment is groundless. The vote of the American people is more important than that.

A paragraph in a recent editorial in this newspaper by the Chicago Tribune explains the current impeachment process quite well. It stated, “Impeachment for both sides is as much about Trump’s being president as it is about his conduct. He is impetuous and unorthodox, sometimes careless and uncivil. Critics see a reckless defier of laws and norms who must be held to account. Supporters see a feisty outsider who defies establishment elitists and incurs their wrath. House Democrats seem certain to file articles of impeachment. Senate Republicans seem just as certain to acquit, barring surprise disclosures of wrongdoing committed by the president.”

Do I believe that President Trump was trying to use the influence of the Office of the President to try to dig up information on his possible 2020 opponent, Joe Biden? Probably so. Do I believe that Joe Biden had some information to be dug up? Probably so. But while it may not ultimately be grounds for the impeachment of President Trump, will I take all of this into consideration when considering my 2020 vote for president? Definitely, yes.

And that is what the impeachment proceedings are ultimately about – the 2020 presidential election. Next year’s presidential election looks like that the around 40 percent “Always Trumpers” will probably cancel out the around 40 percent “Never Trumpers.” Those percentages will probably change little between now and next November. That will leave the around 20 percent rest of us. And it’s the rest of us that will probably end up deciding who will be president.

But instead of speaking to the rest of us, the Democrat and Republican leadership, and their allies in the media, seem determined to only to speak to their own base, their own 40 percent. And that seems to be much of what we have seen during this impeachment process thus far. Meanwhile the rest of us will watch and hear as much as we can stand, while hoping that our vote next November won’t end up being for “the lesser of two evils.” Because we know that the lesser of two evils is still evil.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist