Jumping the White House fence

I could see the headlines now — local Clinton newspaper reporter subdued after he attempts to jump the fence at the White House in our nation’s capital. He was subsequently arrested and charged with an act of domestic terrorism and is being held at an undisclosed location awaiting arraignment.

Yes, you guessed it. I’m talking about myself.

After finishing up Thanksgiving dinner with family back in 2002, when I was working for The Sampson Independent as the city government/county education reporter, I decided to make a trek north to Washington D.C.

I drove five hours to my cousin Kenny’s apartment in Herndon, Va., and spent the evening with him and his new wife, Robin, as well as her mother, helping them celebrate their first holiday as a married couple.

After that long trip and fighting heavy traffic on the D.C. beltway, I was exhausted. I put my feet up and enjoyed a piece of traditional pumpkin pie, compliments of my aunt.

It was the first thing I ate since dinner earlier the afternoon in southern Sampson County.

Through the course of wishing them a Happy Turkey Day, I overheard my cousin say that we were going to look at lights in Washington, D.C.

Earlier, I had mentioned seeing some really nice Christmas lights while driving down the main thoroughfare after getting off the toll road at the exit, which is when he said there are some really nice Christmas lights in the D.C. area.

So when he said about looking at lights in Washington, I assumed we were going to look at Christmas lights.

Before leaving for our little excursion to the nation’s capital, we bundled up to brave the frigid temperatures outdoors.

As we neared the Pentagon to show Robin’s mother where the plane had crashed on 9/11, Kenny’s mom, my Aunt Sharen, called on the cell phone.

When I spoke to her, I mentioned that we were going to look at Christmas lights in D.C.

My cousin started laughing.

He said we were going to look at the lights that brightened the different monuments — Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, the U.S. Capitol and White House — around the nation’s capital.

What did I know?

Regardless of the kind of lights, it was breathtaking to see the spectacular symbols of our nation’s freedom glowing against the backdrop of the night sky.

We pulled over and exited the vehicle to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Gone are the days when you are able to drive past the president’s house.

Since there has been so much terrorism in recent years, they have the presidential mansion pretty well cordoned off in case of a car bomb threat.

However, you are able to walk down the sidewalk and right up to the fence to look at it.

There were special agents and squad cars everywhere.

My cousin, who worked as a special agent for the protective service division of the metro police department, said they are on constant alert.

Because I walk as slow as molasses in January, it took us quite a while to make it to the backside of the White House.

When we were halfway there, Robin and her mother stopped to turn back because they didn’t want me to walk all that way.

I was the only one that kept walking toward the impressive monument to our nation’s heritage.

I said, “I’ve come all this way. I am not about to turn back now.”

When we finally made it to the black steel fence, I was reminded of the time my family went to Washington DC during the summer following my freshman year of college.

My sister and I were standing on the front side of the White House where the oval office is located.

Since there was so much traffic and nowhere to park, our parents had to drop us off and circle around while we stood there taking snapshots.

In front of the large crowd gathered around us, I yelled out, “Look, there’s Ronnie.”

Everyone went nuts flashing their cameras.

I busted out laughing and almost fell out.

My nostalgic mood was broken as Kenny pointed out a new feature of the area around the mansion, including the infamous Rose Garden.

I couldn’t quite see what he was talking about, so I decided to step up on the ledge in front of the cast-iron fence.

My cousin pulled me down and said, “If you jump up there, saying you stood in front of the White House won’t be the only thing you will be able to say happened to you on Thanksgiving night.”

He told me if the secret service agents didn’t shoot me for trying to jump the fence, I would be on national news for being arrested for perpetrating an act of terrorism against our nation.

If that was my intention, the authorities would have certainly nabbed me before I could even climb the fence.

Shortly thereafter, we returned to the vehicle and headed back to my cousin’s house.

All I could think about was that “my cousin is such a killjoy.”

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

