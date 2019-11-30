This is the Thanksgiving season. But maybe it’s hard to be thankful this year. It’s a difficult time, with the health issues, family issues, financial issues, or whatever the challenge, going on in your life. There’s a lot of stuff going on. But here’s a truth — everybody’s got stuff.

Everybody has got stuff. You know what stuff is. It’s those things that make our life more difficult than we think it ought to be. I can spend time getting more specific about it, but I think you already know what stuff is. You have seen it in your life. I know I have in mine. If you are not dealing with stuff at this present time, you’ve dealt with it in the past and the odds are, you will in the future. It’s not being negative, just realistic. Jesus knew that. He said, “In this life, you will have trouble.” (Don’t get too depressed, there’s some very good news at the end of that verse.)

Everybody’s got stuff, even presidents. Bill O’Reilly’s two bestsellers, “Killing Lincoln” and “Killing Kennedy” describe the trials of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy. Not only having to deal with national issues, like the Civil War and the Cuban missile crisis, the two presidents dealt with personal and family issues. Lincoln and Kennedy had stuff, too. Abraham Lincoln had to deal with a wife who had emotional and mental problems, and had a son die while he was in office. John Kennedy had a back injury and had to deal with severe pain on a daily basis. He also had an infant son who died while he was in office. Oh yeah, you think you’ve got stuff, they both were assassinated.

Since everybody has got stuff, maybe I should look at my difficulties in a different light. First, realize that I’m not the only one with a problem. I’m not saying I’m glad that you also have problems. But it is somewhat comforting to know that I’m not the only one who is having, have had, or will face difficulties. It’s good not to feel like you’re the only one in that boat.

Second, maybe I need to cancel that pity party. Alonzo Mourning was a NBA basketball star. At the end of a successful basketball career he had to battle with kidney failure. Rather than having that pity party, he said, “You may think you have it rough, but there’s always someone out there who has it worse.” I read that quote when I was going through a particularly tough period in my life and it helped. Because it’s true, there’s always someone out there who has it worse. Instead of spending so much time having our own pity party, maybe we can invest that time wisely, doing what we can to help those that do have it worse.

Yes, at some point in time, everybody’s got stuff. But it’s still smart to try to avoid it, if we can; especially the self-inflicted kind. Making wise financial, health and personal decisions (and sometimes just not being stupid) can go a long way in making our lives not so difficult. Be grateful during the good times, and when possible, use that time in ways to help others.

So stuff is a part of our lives. And Jesus said we would have trouble. But that’s not the whole verse. In Luke 16:33, Jesus proclaims, “In the world you will have tribulation; be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” The Overcomer is here to help. That is something we can be thankful for during this Thanksgiving season.

I suppose that’s the point I am trying to make. I don’t want to belittle the challenges I see that many are facing. I admire their courage and fortitude as they face those obstacles. But the stuff we face in life is an opportunity for Jesus to show his overcoming power through us. And we all have that opportunity at some point in our lives. Because everybody’s got stuff.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

