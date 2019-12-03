My cousin Aron planned on spending all his time with me while I was in Pennsylvania a couple weeks ago, but he ends up working a majority of the time.

However, on the last night of my mini-vacation, we did manage to go out for a night on the town.

Aron tried to get a large group of his friends to go with us, but most of them has other plans. So it was just the two of us along with three of his closest friends.

We went to dinner and a movie on the waterfront in Homestea, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh. But the fun began before we arrived at the restaurant.

Considering Aron’s friend BJ lived nearby, we picked him up along the way; and since my cousin’s car was in the shop after his transmission blew up, I was doing all the driving.

It’s fun driving in Pennsylvania with all the twists and turns of the hills. It’s like riding a roller coaster.

Because I’m not used to all the winding roads, I have a bad habit of going a little too fast around curves.

I feel like Jeff Gordon at the Rock.

We were going around a curve when I saw a woman opening her car door on the edge of the road.

I was going just a tad bit too fast to stop on a dime. So I decided to swerve around her by going into the opposing lane of traffic.

Everything would have been fine if not for a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

If you ever want to hear grown men scream like little girls, try driving between a woman getting into her automobile and another coming straight toward you with its glaring headlights.

I thought my eardrums were going to pop.

After escaping what could have been a disastrous wreck with carnage everywhere, I informed my cousin and his friend that I had my eyes closed.

After safely making it to the upscale restaurant overlooking the Monongahela River, we met up with Shayla, one of my cousins co-workers, for dinner.

After waiting for nearly 15 minutes for another one of Aron’s friends to show up, we decided to be seated and that Mike fend for himself.

When the waitress came over to the table she spouted off a list of alcoholic beverages which were on tap.

Although I politely told her that no one would be drinking at our table, my cousin went ahead and ordered a beer anyway.

Twenty minutes after ordering, we finally received our appetizers; and it was another 20 minutes before our meal arrived.

I was beginning to wonder if they had to go out and kill the fatted cow before cooking it. To make matters worse, part of our order was missing when it finally arrived.

I was embarrassed for the waitress from my cousin, who works as a waiter at another eatery, asked to speak to the manager.

Grant it, he had a valid complaint; but I still felt bad for the waitress because she seemed really nice and I thought she was doing her best to be of service to our rather boisterous table.

Five minutes later, the rest of the order arrived along with a new waitress profusely apologizing for the mix-up by the other waitress, who was apparently in training.

During the course of the hilarity taking place at our table, my cousin got up to use the facilities.

When he returned, he brought a long stream of toilet paper with him. It was sticking to the bottom of his shoe.

Not fully comprehending the reason for our laughter, Aron nearly crawled under the table when he discovered the cold hard facts for himself.

Mike missed all the action of the evening by arriving just in time for dessert.

But since it took so long for our main course to arrive, we decided to skip the chocolate moose and head down the street to the multiplex cinema.

To my disappointment, Mike and Shayla has a bail after they both received a call on their cell phones.

So it was down to the three amigos for “The Ring.”

My cousin picked the movie while I was off finding a restroom.

I don’t know why he picked such a scary movie because we are both pitiful creatures when it comes to watching horror flicks.

At one point during a movie, Aron was covering his eyes and said, “Tell me what’s happening. I can’t look.”

Since we were sitting in the front of the small theater, the entire audience had a good laugh towards the end of the movie when my cousin and I let out a terrifying scream and nearly jumped into each other’s lap when the killer crawled out of the television.

What a way to end an exciting night on the town.

It was a scream. Literally!

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist