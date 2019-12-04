Celebrate Christmas in the City

It will be another special celebration in downtown Clinton this Thursday, Dec. 5, as the city once again transforms itself into a Christmas wonderland, one sure to delight children and adults alike.

Without question, merriment will be in the air and fellowship the order of the evening as the Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with the Sampson County History Museum, Sampson Arts Council, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and First United Methodist Church, as well as area sponsors and volunteers bring back Christmas in the City.

The event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Clinton.

For the fourth year, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will offer candlelight tours of its sanctuary and grounds as well as providing caroling lessons to those who’d like to have them. And, as in years past, there will be carriage rides through downtown, hayrides, caroling on the courthouse steps and special events at the History Museum, just to name a few. These events have added much to an already magical evening as they’ve been added, and we are sure it will make the 2019 event more festive and fun than ever before, helping to put everyone who joins in the festivities in the Christmas mood.

In its ninth year now, Christmas in the City — complete with the now annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., the decorating of gingerbread cookies and a new theme at the history museum grounds — promises to once again have something for everyone.

That is the wish of Main Street manager Mary Rose and the many others who work to organize the event each year, hoping that they choose to make it a tradition just as the city has.

Every year, the holiday event gets a little more special, and brings even more delight to attendees, all who absolutely have to go home filled with the spirit of Christmas.

As it is every year, we encourage residents to take advantage of the wonderful opportunity Christmas in the City affords, an opportunity to come downtown, enjoy a plethora of holiday activities, meet friends and sample some of the things that make our community so special.

Our hope that this event would become the start of a wonderful new Clinton tradition has now been fully realized, and we applaud all those who have had a hand in making each Christmas in the City a bigger and better holiday extravaganza than the year before. It has become something everyone looks forward to each year.

One reason is because each of the events offer something special. The carriage rides give participants a unique vantage point from which to view the city, lit up in its Christmas finery; the gingerbread decorating contest provides competition, creativity and a sugary snack; and the hayrides are just plain fun. And, of course, Santa will be on hand at his downtown home so youngsters can come and visit.

And that really just scratches the surface of what can be found as one meanders through downtown.

Businesses are expected to be open as well, so visitors can stop and shop along the way, offering support to our friends and neighbors, individuals who support our community in a number of ways throughout the year. Local food trucks, including Southern Smoke BBQ and the Little Chef, will be at the Clinton City Market with their popular offerings and Alfredo’s and Hwy 55 will be open as well.

So go out this Thursday to the downtown, and let Christmas in the City usher in the season for you, as it effectively kicks off what will be celebrations and parades across Sampson County in the days and weeks to come. The weather is expected to be crisp, but not frigid, a solid chance to soak in an early winter’s evening — and possibly some Christmas spirit while you’re at it.