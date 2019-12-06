Turlington, definition of public servant

Jean Turlington was a staunch and steadfast Clinton City Council member, who embodied everything an elected government official should be. During her nearly two-decade tenure on the Council, she served this city well, and was determined to be present, accessible and heard.

She was all of those things, and more.

Turlington chose not to seek reelection this year, so her time on the Council has effectively come to an end. But we have no doubt we’ll continue to see her at community gatherings, ribbon-cuttings, local events and everything else for that matter. During her time on the board, she was omnipresent, one of the most prominent elected officials you will ever encounter.

She defined what it was to be a public servant.

For years, the City Council has held district meetings during the late winter and early spring, with each representative taking turns on a rotation basis hosted a town hall-type forum in their respective districts. The Council member would essentially conduct the meeting, with city staff and department heads assisting in answering specific questions.

Turlington led hers, and then showed up for everyone else’s, both to offer her support to her fellow Council members and to lend an ear. She studied city issues, and offered measured and thought-out insights during meetings.

For his part, Mayor Lew Starling attested that his requests for Turlington’s advice would not cease. During her final meeting this week, he presented her with the Key to the City, an honor bestowed to a precious few. She also received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.

It is an honor granted by the State of North Carolina to individuals who have shown extraordinary service.

Extraordinary is an apt word for Jean Turlington, who was initially appointed to the Council in the early 2000s to fulfill the unexpired term of her late husband, Thomas.

She was then elected to her first full term in 2003. And then reelected — three times.

“Never have I served with a better, more knowledgeable person than Jean Turlington,” Starling said upon presenting her with the distinction from the governor. “She is the smartest Council person we’ve ever had; she is the most well-prepared we’ve ever had; she asks more questions than anybody and you’re not gonna pull one thing over on her. She is a dedicated official who loves this city.”

“We’ve never had a person more qualified to receive a Key to the City than my friend,” he stated.

As we, and those who know her, would expect, Turlington was humbled and deflected praise onto others.

Years ago, Turlington wrote a letter of resignation. She contemplated submitting it to Starling, but, after a great deal of thinking and praying over it, folded it neatly and kept it to herself. We’re glad she did.

In that letter, she heaped glowing praise on others, and her gratitude for being able to serve the place she loves. On Tuesday, upon being honored, she echoed the sentiments from that letter penned so many years ago.

“This is the greatest place in the world,” Turlington remarked.

We agree. And it’s because of people like you, Jean Turlington.