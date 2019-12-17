Totally exhausted!

That’s how I felt the Wednesday before Christmas 2005, when I was up all night driving to and fro in an effort to find out what the Herald-Standard in Uniontown, Pa. did with our weekly newspaper.

After driving to the drop off point, about 15 minutes from my house, and not seeing our papers anywhere, I jumped back into my Dodge Stratus and drove another 45 minutes to their headquarters in the next county.

I assumed our papers were never loaded on the delivery truck and were sitting in a dark corner somewhere – sadly, that was not the case.

I waited an additional 30 minutes on the daily’s loading docks before I could even talk to someone that thought they knew what they were talking about. So much for that – all they told me was that the papers were delivered at 2 a.m.

I just rolled my eyes and walked out in a huff. You could see my breath in the cold air as snow began to fall on my return trip down U.S. Route 40, also known as the National Pike.

Running in what seemed like circles, I was on the verge of collapse while attempting to get our publication out to the masses. I was also wondering if I had enough windshield washer fluid to keep my front window free of the white fluffy stuff.

“Where could those newspapers be?”

Ever since the Fayette County daily newspaper closed its satellite office in Brownsville a year earlier, our sister publication, which printed our tabloid size edition, began dropping it off at the CVS Pharmacy in Richeyville on the other side of the Monongahela River.

When I discovered that they dropped it off in the middle of the night, along with a stack of their own papers, on the drug store’s front stoop, I started getting the papers in the middle of the night and bringing them back to my house until morning.

But another thought crossed my mind when I learned of the moonlit delivery. In fact, I was mortified for two very good reasons. Marla Stankus, the former owner/publisher of our newspaper, and Rae Teluch, our former psycho landlord!

Marla was an absolute nightmare – from spreading lies about us before we ever came to town to stealing the mail straight out of the drop box in front of our business.

And, of course, Rae, who made Marla look like an amateur, was a complete lunatic – by changing the terms of our signed contract so we weren’t allowed to place trash in a garbage can in the shared restroom to having a complete meltdown by bouncing off the walls to head banging music before we self-evicted.

Of course, the Federal offense of stealing mail was a collaborative effort on the part of the two would-be-criminals.

Like two peas in a pod.

Yes! I had reasonable justification to suspect foul play. I thought my worst fears were realized – those two whacko’s stole our newspapers!

I returned to the CVS Pharmacy in Richeyville to have another look-see. I knew I was going to come up empty handed again. The papers weren’t there. I was about to blow a fuse – and I’m not talking about my car stereo system.

To make matter worse, it wasn’t just one issue of our newspaper – it was two. My then wife Sharon and I were making the trek down to Clinton to visit my family for the Christmas holiday. We worked double time getting two editions out to print that week; so we could actually have a week away from the daily grind.

This just wasn’t working out the way I had hoped. And, of course, not owning a cell phone in 2005, didn’t help much either. I drove to our newspaper office in Bentleyville and made a phone call to the Herald-Standard hoping I would talk to someone other than the last cavalier fellow I dealt with.

Pay dirt! The guy at the other end of the phone told me our papers were placed behind a garbage can since the forecast called for snow. I bolted out of the office as the sun came over the horizon and made it back to the drug store in record time.

At the far end of the store stood a lone garbage can. And sure enough our papers were there – covered in snow! I nearly freaked while wiping the white crystals off the frozen stacks of our publication. I breathed a sigh of relief after realizing they were wrapped in plastic.

It would have been nice to have received a phone call letting us in on the change of plans. How was I supposed to know that instead of our papers being in their usual location at the entrance to the store, they would be at the other end of the building behind a garbage can, of all places? Seriously? Yes, I just rolled my eyes.

It still gave me little comfort to know those two crackpots didn’t steal our newspapers. Because if they, or one of their cronies, knew our publication was dropped off there in the middle of the night, to be sure there would be some thievery going on.

By now, it was 7 a.m. I normally would have been in the office an hour later. So I didn’t see any reason to waste another moment. Besides, who cares that I looked like death warmed over. Our office was closed on Wednesday anyway. The only people that would see me, would be our staff. If they didn’t care, I didn’t care; and if they did care, I still didn’t care.

Logically speaking, I figured the quicker these papers get their inserts and bi-folded for delivery and tri-folded for mailing to our subscription customers, the quicker my then wife and I can head to North Carolina for Christmas.

Exactly one hour later, Sharon burst through the front door and jolted me from a stupor as I raised my head from a stack of bi-folded newspapers, demanding to know where I’ve been and why I didn’t call her.

I just gave her a blank stare.

First of all, I’d been a little busy; and “B,” I didn’t want to wake her.

It’s too bad my then wife had to come with me on this little get-a-way. I needed a break from both her and the business.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist