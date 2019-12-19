To the editor:

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives introduced a bill to impeach the President of the United States. But before taking the action, they “sowed” the seed to eliminate and replace the Electoral College (EC) with the popular vote to select the President of the United States. FYI, the EC idea was initiated by the Founding Fathers almost 250 years ago. The notion was to ensure that all states (large and small) within the United States were fairly represented in the U.S. Congress. The Fathers believed that no singular, densely populated state or city should have undue voting leverage to legislate in the Congress.

Since the Democrats did not win the 2016 Presidential Election, their highly partisans from highly densely-populated areas became active to win the 2018 election for the House of Representatives. These, in addition to introducing impeachment of the President, have suggested eliminating the EC in favor of the popular vote. They cite for their rationale, for example, Ms. Clinton’s recent greater vote totals over Mr. Trump in 2016, and Mr. Al Gore’s vote totals over Mr. Bush in 2000. Here are some things for you to consider.

• There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Trump won 3,084 and Ms. Clinton won 57. (Editor’s note: The Associated Press’ fact-checking found that Trump won 2,626 counties while Clinton took 487 of them nationwide.)

• There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 and Ms. Clinton won 16.

• New York City encompasses five county-level divisions called boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island. Each is assigned its respective county. Ms. Clinton won 4 of the 5 counties while Trump won only Richmond County. In the total five boroughs, Ms. Clinton received over 1.5 million more votes than Trump, and the five only comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.

So, here are some questions for you to ponder:

Is it fair for the country of 3,797,000 square miles to relinquish undue governance to the voter that inhabits a mere 319 square miles?

Should voters in large, densely populated Democrat cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles have more governance authority than the rest of America?

Should 57 counties (out of the total of 3,141) have more power to legislate over the greater population of 330 million people?

Personally, in my opinion, the Founding Fathers got it right! What say you?