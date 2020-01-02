Most of the significant progress has occurred in the two most recent centuries. America led the way. When we have been seriously challenged, as we were during World War II, we worked together as a seamless team. When there is no threat from outside our country that is immediate, apparent, and serious, we turn our attention inward — and sometimes we bicker and squabble. We can do better. The following is a resolution for the New Year.

Ten Commitments for a Better Tomorrow

• I shall accept responsibility for all that I do or fail to do.

• I shall practice and promote courtesy in my relationship to my fellow citizens.

• I shall endeavor to leave humanity and the environment in better condition than when my career began.

• I shall strive to maintain personal, face-to-face, human contact in as much of my business and community activity as possible.

• Though I shall express my own beliefs, I shall also gracefully tolerate people whose beliefs differ from mine.

• I shall not allow money to be the de facto god I worship.

• I shall not be awed by celebrity.

• I shall remember that some public media/social media may not be reliable sources of decision-making information.

• I shall not knowingly degrade my health.

• I shall acknowledge that my fellow citizens and I are ultimately responsible for what our government does or fails to do.

By Jack Stevenson Contributing columnist