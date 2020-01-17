A nonprofit group led by pillars of this community has ventured to start this decade off with a bang, one that will be felt for decades to come.

Sampson Partners’ establishment and growth in the heart of its namesake county will prove to benefit this place, as it has already has.

The dedication of a new, expanded headquarters for Sampson Partners last week on East Main Street ushered in a new era for the organization. It was made possible through the leadership of Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen and other board members, along with the many who have supported their efforts along the way.

They sought to do something special and to continue to fulfill a mission that has been the organization’s goal for more than three decades — to make life better for people.

Through the expansion project, more than 3,700 square feet will be used for furniture displays and sales at a space transformed and named “The Shop of Main.” Clothing and household goods will continue to be sold in the existing 6,400 square feet area at a site that was once known as the Sampson Crisis Center.

The center began in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. Now, the “Partners” have a renewed mission, one that looks to the future while

The $400,000 expansion endeavor by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian-based organization is a massive boon for Clinton and Sampson County, whose local nonprofits benefit directly from the success at Sampson Partners, which became the moniker back in 2018.

While Partners dropped food distribution and crisis intervention years back, the thrift shop is still a mainstay. Over the past three years alone, the organization has donated $30,000 to help people around the county.

The expansion project is meant to build on that momentum, and we fully believe it will.

As of the end of 2019, Pridgen said in excess of $200,000 in community support had been received toward the $400,000 project cost. From the construction of the expanded building, to the fulfillment of its mission, it truly is a collaborative community effort, a catch-all for helping local causes worthy of that assistance.

Through the years, many have benefited from that assistance, including the local United Way, UCare, Tim’s Gift, and the Sampson Community College Foundation. Funds are also distributed to churches for special programs such as hurricane relief, meals for the public and Backpack Buddies.

“That’s what we do,” Viser told The Independent. “The building it tool and we see it as something that’s make it easier for us to do — running the thrift shop and providing financial support for Sampson County nonprofits.”

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian-based organization began in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. During that time, Pridgen’s father, the Johnny “J.C.” Pridgen Sr., was on the original board of directors.

During the dedication, the Sampson Partners building was officially named the J.C. Pridgen Family Building, and a portrait unveiled of Johnny Pridgen Sr. and his wife Dolletha Mae DeVane Pridgen.

Along with a bronze nameplate honoring the Pridgens, another was unveiled honoring Donald and Annell Starling, the parents of Mayor Lew Starling, who sold the property to Sampson Partners at a good price to aid in the expansion.

Sampson Partners has already leased 1,200 square feet of that new area to SCC for classes, programs and public events, yet another step toward living up to its name in cultivating local partnerships and aiding this community.

As quoted at the dedication ceremony, an African proverb states that if you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together. Collaboration, unity and a group determined to reach a goal, can do so and then some — Sampson Partners is a shining example of that, and we’re all better for it.