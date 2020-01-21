Is it Ponzi or Pyramid?

To the editor:

Imagine yourself with the legal authority to create law with impunity; and afterward, take control of the taxpayer’s money obligated to corrupt foreign government corporations, and demand of them to, pay to play.

Or, imagine yourself as part of a Ponzi or Pyramid scheme, promising taxpayer’s free government stuff (an impossible proposal); but still, the promise is made to capture votes on Election Day. Welcome to modern-politics and the current impeachment TV show in the U.S. Senate.

Presently, the Democrat Party entered an incestuous relationship with Hollywood, and with the social and radical left, and the American News Media (the mother of pyramids), to destroy the sovereignty of the USA. It is apparent they intend to recreate America in the image of other world countries (lessor in stature and financially poorer).

By putting on trial the U.S. President for a crime he did not commit and by extension the U.S. Senate, they diminish all Americans.

Specifically and politically, they would like to turn the (GOP) controlled U.S. Senate into a disgusting Jerry Springer TV brawl. If you want to see the prequel to what I am talking about, do a rerun of their scheme to embarrass Judge Kavanagh’s Supreme Court hearing just two years ago. The pattern is the same.

1. Show-boat a bunch of nattering nabobs of negativism on TV that conflates lies with smatterings of some truths, the lies being preponderant.

2. Stir up mass hysteria to create cynicism, and doubt, and despair in the population at large.

3. Sow sufficient wild-seed for their cable news cohorts to water it and take root in the American soil so that the voter will clamor and demand a new government, even a corrupt government that works to the advantage of advocates like the Biden’s, the Obama’s, the Clinton’s and the Bush families who wrote the book on, pay to play.

By the way, the main-line news and cable media profit too in the Ponzi; hence, many commentators and so called journalists are direct employee hires from these past presidential administrations.

Jack Dawsey