Facing adversity with character

Although there are many things I would like to forget about my high school education, some of the more tragic events of my teenage years are embedded into my memory and will never be forgotten.

During the fall semester of my senior year, I remember sitting at my desk writing an American literature assignment in study hall when the tip of my pencil broke.

When I stood and headed toward the pencil sharpener, Dave Hunt, one of my many classmates who was sitting next to me, put his foot out and tripped me as I passed by his desk.

Falling to the floor and landing on my knees, I broke my pencil in half.

Bobby Ewing, another classmate who was usually instrumental in making my life as miserable as possible during my last year of high school, and two of his cronies, one of which tripped me, burst out laughing.

As I picked myself up off the floor, the study hall teacher, who was also our Physics teacher, stood from his desk and leaned forward to ask what was the matter.

After telling him that nothing was wrong, I looked at the culprit as he leaned forward to rub his knees in mock protest.

I asked to go to my locker, which was just around the corner from the classroom, for a new pencil.

When I turned to leave, I stopped short of Dave’s desk in case he decided to trip me again. We exchanged glaring looks before he waved his hand as if giving me permission to pass.

Upon my return to the room, the teacher was nowhere to be found. He stepped out of the room, momentarily. I swallowed hard at the thought of what kind of tomfoolery my nemesis and his sidekicks could possibly do with our instructor’s absence.

With new pencil in hand, I returned to my desk eager to finish the assignment to impress my English teacher with my exceptional writing abilities.

Glancing at my paper to regain my train of thought, I couldn’t help but notice the derogatory comment printed in bold letters across the top of the page.

As I crumpled up the piece of paper, I heard a snicker coming from the back of the room. I ignored the provocation and rewrote the assignment, which turned out better than the original composition.

Finishing up my work with a few minutes to spare, I glanced across the aisle and noticed Dave, the classmate who tripped me, drawing a character sketch of the teacher.

As he wrote a crude remark above the drawing, I noticed my name in the upper left-hand corner. When I reached my hand over the bully’s shoulder to snatch it from him, he batted my hand away and told me there was no need to get physical.

With a smirk on his face, Dave flashed the picture of the front of me and said, “It’s a work of art. I just thought you should get credit for this lovely portrait of our study hall teacher.”

After stating that I had not drawn the picture, I tried to grab it once again as the piece of paper with tauntingly waved in front of my nose.

Dave laughed as he passed it to his counterparts in the back of the room.

I demanded that he give me the piece of paper.

Dave mocked me and remarked, “What are you going to do, hit me? You couldn’t hit me on your best day. I’d knock you down in a New York minute.”

He mockingly brought his hand down to cover his mouth and stated, “Oops! I already did that.”

I was shoved back into my desk chair while making one last attempt to retrieve the picture from Dave as he placed it on the teacher’s desk.

As the teacher re-entered the room, a slight breeze blew in from the window causing the paper to flutter to the floor behind his desk.

I buried my head in my hands as my mentor bent down to retrieve it from the floor. He called out my name as the bell rang signaling the end of the class period. Bobby and his friends laughed while exiting the room.

Without squealing on the guilty party, I tried to explain how my name appeared on the disparaging artwork without much success.

Amid my poor explanation, another student walked to the front of the room and defended me as she recounted the events of the whole sordid story to the teacher.

While I appreciated my classmate defending me, I knew retaliation was just around the corner waiting to rear its ugly head.

At the end of the school day as a rushed to my locker before going home, I heard a loud clamor of boisterous voices around the corner. It was Bobby and his crew.

I turned to see a Nerf football and one of his buddies heading straight for me. Before I could get out of the way, I was slammed against the metal lockers drawing blood from my face and knuckles.

After cleaning myself up in the bathroom, I noticed those same boys sitting in detention hall as I was leaving the building. I knew the mishap in the hallway was payback for their getting into trouble.

And my parents wondered why I never wanted them to go up to the school and talk to the principal about the rough time these guys were giving me day in and day out.

Because the sad truth was that it wouldn’t have done any good. In fact, it would have made things that much worse.

However, this particular dark day during my high school career, along with the many others, helped to mold me into the man I am today with strength of character in the face of adversity.

I realized that these pitiful creatures that were barely human were not worth my time; and I needed to rise above their immature behavior and miserable attempts to build up their own pathetic lives by bullying a disabled kid.

For I was fearfully and wonderfully made.

I live by the motto, “That which doesn’t kill us, makes us stronger.” I am one of the strongest men in the world and I have the muscles to prove it.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

