Your voting muscle: Use it or lose it

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling was spot on Monday when he addressed an audience gathered for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Business Reception, telling those in attendance, “if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.” He was referring to the muscle voters have when they go to the polls and vote, and the way that muscle atrophies when registered voters sit home and do nothing.

Using the 2020 election year as a backdrop and this year’s MLK reception theme of “Bloody Sunday” as the focus, Starling stressed how important it was for everyone to exercise their right to vote and, perhaps just as importantly, get involved on a local and state level, serving in a volunteer capacity on boards and within civic organizations, making a difference in the life of a community.

“We have seats open on boards right now,” Starling admonished. “It’s a shame when we are given opportunities and we don’t take advantage of them. If you don’t use it, you will lose it.”

He is right. Serving ones community through civic organizations, churches and volunteer boards is vitally important to the future of our towns and cities. As is voting.

Starling cited statistics from the 2016 election, which showed, despite growing voter turnout, numbers that were still disturbing and, among blacks less than the turnout in 2012.

According to statistics the mayor cited from FactTank, in the 2016 election, of those eligible to vote only 65.3 percent of whites, 59.6 percent of blacks, 49.3 percent of Asians and 47.6 percent of Hispanics actually exercised their right.

For African-Americans that was a significant drop from 2012 when 66.6 percent cast ballots. And sadly for Latino voters, the numbers show that there were more nonvoters among that population than the total who cast a ballot.

The statistics tell an interesting story. Even though, in some cases, more people voted in 2016 than in 2012, when you have 35-40 percent of those eligible to vote staying home something is seriously wrong.

What that means is your voice is not being heard, your muscle isn’t being used and, by virtue of those truths, you are allowing others to choose your leaders for you.

While some say they have refused to vote in certain races because they didn’t have a candidate they wanted to support, the realization is their non-vote is actually a yes vote for an opposing candidate, again giving the muscle away to someone perhaps unworthy of the civic responsibility they could be elected to carry out.

Oppression through the years — of blacks, of women — only makes the right to vote, and the exercise of that right, all the more valuable, a right we should not forego because of the price so many paid to ensure it.

That point was driven home Monday during a re-enactment by community members of the Bloody Sunday march that eventually led to the enactment of the Voting Rights Act. Within that skit was the exclamation point on Starling’s message: In 1965, people didn’t sit home on their couches, they acted and, in doing so, they brought about change that sparked a growth in the number of African-American voters.

Action accomplishes much. Voting makes a difference. Using it means not losing it!

We’ve all been given the power to flex our muscle come election day. With primaries in Sampson just around the corner, on March 3, Starling’s point could not have come at a more important time.

If we don’t exercise our right to vote, not only do we lose our own voice, our own muscle, but we weaken the voice of our communities, and our very nation.

Early voting begins on Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 29, with the primary being held on March 3. Those who make decisions for school children in the city and county systems, those who make decisions for our county and those who will be considered as candidates for Senate, Congress and the presidency are on those ballots.

The choice is yours — stay at home and let someone else make those decisions for you or exercise a right others have earned for you, paying the highest of prices so you can let your voice be heard.

Will you use that muscle? The choice is yours.