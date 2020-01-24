Clutter and junk is disturbing to Salemburg

To the editor:

Walking out on my back porch, I see a neighboring yard that is kept in poor shape. Abandoned cars and grass waist high. Then as I drive out my back driveway, I see a junkyard bordering my property. As I turn right on Goodrich Street, I see another eyesore. Staring at me is a rental house with junk scattered over the yards, and the front porch.

When I retired from the Army, my wife and I made a decision to return home to Salemburg. I had done most of my growing up in Salemburg. I had done most of my growing up in Salemburg, graduating from Salemburg High School in 1956. I guess maybe I was expecting the small town to be as pretty and clean as it was when I left for the Army.

Well, my expectations were just that — expectations.

This is becoming a growing thing. I registered a complaint with our town officials, and evidently it went over their heads. The town clerk did sent out letters in May 2018 to the owners of the property, but nothing happened. A year later, they sent another letter. Nothing happened. It appears they can’t, or don’t want to, enforce the ordinance. If these eyesores were next to their property, I wonder if it would have been taken care of. I wish these items had been addressed by our town officials, then I would not have had to address this issue in the media. I feel I had no other avenue.

I waited several years for the board to help me with this matter. It never happened, and I felt it was time to take the issue to the media and see if that may help.

I still love Salemburg, regardless.

Woodrow Smith

Salemburg