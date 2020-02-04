Those snowy lessons learned

Having been born and raised in Pennsylvania, I knew the absolute elation of being around snow. Every winter I looked forward to the first snowflakes falling in hopes school would be canceled for the day.

I remember one winter when it snowed so much that we were out of school for nearly the entire month of February. That was way back in 1978 when I was in the sixth grade.

It doesn’t snow around here very often. But when it does, I reminisce of days gone by when I thoroughly enjoyed “Old Man Winter.”

Things are much different now that I’m a grown man. I don’t get to stay home from work like I did from school when it snows; and driving in the white powdery ice crystals isn’t as much fun as it was to play in either.

Every time it snows, I am back in my element.

When I worked for The Sampson Independent, I had the unique opportunity to go out and interview people, mostly school-age children, about the snow and their thoughts on the extended vacation from school.

I always found myself at the country club golf course where kids of all ages were enjoying their day away from the books. I wanted so badly to jump on one of those sleds and glide down the hill.

Although I never had the opportunity to go sled riding at the golf course, I once jumped at the chance to be pulled on one behind a four-wheeler driven by Ray Jordan in the back parking lot of Jordan Plaza’s Piggly Wiggly in 2002.

Thanks to the generosity of his ten-year-old son Bill, who temporarily gave up his sled, I was able to relive some of those wonderful childhood memories.

That Saturday, after the work week was completed, I trudged out in the snow all bundled up with my niece and nephew, Ashley and Michael West, to build an igloo. After three hours of toiling over a mound of snow, we finally completed our masterpiece.

I was so glad to come inside for hot cocoa and a warm bath. Not too long afterwards, the pain began to spread over my entire body. I had aches on top of my aches. My bones aren’t what they used to be.

Later that evening when my sister came to the house to pick up her kids, the little devils that they can sometimes be, went out and stomped on top of the igloo.

However, they didn’t succeed in destroying it; because it was frozen solid.

My mother told them they were lucky they couldn’t knock it down because I would have beat them over the head with my shoe just like she did to me more than 20 years earlier.

It was January 1981 when my Aunt Margie and her four children came to live with us for a while.

We set up bunk beds and a crib for my cousins in our basement where they slept along with their mother on a sofa bed for a month until they were able to rent a nearby apartment.

Besides my sled-riding adventures, the next best thing I enjoyed was building igloos.

Every winter, I went out into the snow and worked tirelessly to build my prized igloo. Of course, because of the cooler weather up north, it lasted for more than just a few days. One winter it sat there below my bedroom window for two whole months.

I had the ingenuity to build the igloo at the base of our sled-riding hill which enabled us to use it as a ramp for a flying finish at the end of our sled run. It was truly an amazing thrill ride if I do say so myself.

My brother John, who was one year my senior, loved it because he was always building ramps to do daredevil stunts on his bike. Due to my creative thinking, he had the unique opportunity to do some unparalleled stunts with a sled.

Although I wasn’t to exuberant when our acrobatics caved in my precious igloo. Of course, I couldn’t get too upset because I was one of those responsible for the cave-in.

However, the time my igloo was demolished the winter my cousins showed up, I wasn’t so understanding. In fact, I was downright angry. I’m pretty sure my face turned beet red and steam was coming from my ears.

One afternoon as I witnessed my cousin Danielle, who was six years my junior, trampling on my igloo – if for no other reason then out of pure meanness – I rushed toward her like a raging bull as I beat my gloved fists against her body.

Unfortunately for me, our mothers saw me attacking my cousin through the dining room window. However, they didn’t understand the reason for my violent outburst.

My mother went to the front door and summoned me inside. Exhibiting repressed rage, I stomped into the house trying to explain my actions as I took off my outer garments.

However, my mother did not want to hear my excuses. In addition, I’m sure I upset her even more by raising my voice as I often did. She proceeded to take off her slipper and use it as a form of corporal punishment.

But because I was so obstinate and refused to be still, my mother ended up hitting me across the head a couple of times and eventually chased me up the stairs to my bedroom where I’m sure I got a well-deserved spanking with a more choice instrument – the belt.

It was after she watched me build the igloo with my niece and nephew from the back door of the house that my mother actually apologized for spanking me that day long ago.

When she discovered how much time and energy I put into building the snow house, it upset her to think my niece and nephew, her precious grandchildren, tried to knock it down.

Speaking of my cousin Danielle, my mom said, “I never realized how much work it took to make an igloo. If it were me, I would have hit her too.”

My eyes grew as big as saucers as I did a double take. “Come again?

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

