Will the Democrats pay a price for impeaching Trump?

I don’t know the answer to that question. It will be revealed in November. But this I know.

When false accusations are leveled against another person, accusations like Trump is a traitor, or he colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election, or he is working with a foreign power to steal the 2020 election, or that he is a racist, white supremacist, and the Grand Wizard occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (as House Case Manager Hakeem Jefferies of NY said in the Well of the U.S. Senate), usually these accusers are the real transgressor.

The accuser reminds me of the fundamentalist preacher; who, Sunday after Sunday accused his congregation of all manner of sin and debauchery, including committing adultery, only to learn at the end of the day that the preacher was having an illicit affair with the deacon’s wife that played the piano.

For 3 years, day after day, week after week, month after month, the American people have been fed information from the Democrats and a compliant media that Trump was a Russian agent.

When Robert Mueller ended his expansive, multi-year, $34M investigation into the question, he didn’t find a single American who had colluded with Russia. Not one Democrat, or the compliant media, or Adam Schiff (leader of the pack) apologized for their lies and distortions. Instead, they double-down with this impeachment farce.

Obviously, they believe their drip-drip theory to compliant reporters will help them in the 2020 elections like it accomplished their political goal against their nemesis to take control of the House in 2018. To date, they have not been held accountable for their web of lies.

In the opinion of this writer, they damaged the country with their false accusations. They harmed USA relations with other countries. They have terrified qualified American citizens from seeking employment in the Federal Government, and they have polarized the citizens of this great country, while feeding delusions of grandeur to their left-wing, radical, democrat voter.

So, what price will these nattering nabobs pay in November? I don’t have the answer, but I suspect you do.

Jack Dawsey