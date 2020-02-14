Whether early or on March 3, cast your ballot

Vote. It’s that simple.

This is a big election year, a road to 2020 that actually started with filing last year. The March 3 primary is the next stop, and that path to that primary officially started with Thursday’s kickoff to early voting.

Locally, both the Clinton and Sampson County school board races will be decided on March 3.

Even with the actual election pending, the Sampson County Board of Elections is poised to welcome three new members to each of those available spots as none of the three incumbents — Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher — filed to seek election.

Five candidates are seeking to fill the three voids, including Sandra Carroll, Shannon Wayne Naylor, Eleanor N. Bradshaw, Nathan Chabot and Glenn Faison.

For the Clinton City Board of Education, the terms of chairperson Dr. Linda Strickland Brunson, vice-chairperson Mike Lanier and Jason C. Walters will expire in 2020. Brunson and Walters are seeking another term, while Lanier is not. The two incumbents will be joined by Jeremy Edgerton and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, the four vying for three available spots.

With Lanier bowing out, there will be at least one new member on the board.

Also in Sampson, county commissioners seats in District 2 and 4 are opening, with the latter being the subject to a Democratic primary. Both the N.C. House District 21 and 22 races are also subject to Democratic primaries.

There is also a bevy of candidates vying for state and federal seats, including N.C. governor and lieutenant governor. And, of course, there is no shortage of candidates who have thrown their respective hats in for President.

The Sampson County Register of Deeds race and the 10th district N.C. Senate seat are not on the ballot for March, but will be up for grabs come November.

So, while some posts won’t technically be decided in March, we as voters need to make our voices heard now. These are all pivotal races that will have lasting impacts on our county, our state and our nation, making it even more critical that we, as citizens of this great nation, carry out our responsibility.

All those races, and others, can either be decided by a few people willing to take the time to vote early or on March 3, or those races can be decided by a concerned constituency determined to come out and do their civic duty. Either way, the election will be held, and offices will be filled, but ideally we hope they are filled because a large percentage of residents have taken much-needed interest in who will be making decisions for us.

Find out who the candidates really are, what they support and how their stance will impact this county, state and nation. We will have question-and-answer interviews with candidates leading up to March 3 primary and again leading up to the Nov. 3 election. Decide on your own, without the bias of party.

Early voting for the March 3 primary will be held at the Sampson County Board of Elections, located at 120 County Complex Road, Bldg F, Suite 110, Clinton. It started Thursday, Feb. 13, and will continue until Saturday, Feb. 29, with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lone Saturday early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29.

While some say they have refused to vote in certain races because they didn’t have a candidate they wanted to support, the realization is their non-vote is actually a yes vote for an opposing candidate, again giving the muscle away to someone perhaps unworthy of the civic responsibility they could be elected to carry out.

That’s why we have always supported early voting and encouraged residents to take part in the window of opportunity extended to give individuals both a choice of when to vote and plenty of time to cast a ballot, days before the actual Nov. 6 election.

In truth, every vote matters, and every vote makes a mark on the cities and towns where leaders are being chosen.

Wouldn’t you rather have an active voice in that process than a passive one brought on by the choice not to vote? We hope you say yes to be an active part of the electoral process, choosing to vote early or on March 3.

The difference you can make is palpable. Please make it.