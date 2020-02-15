“It’s a good day.” I’ll bet you have never seen that sentence in a program bulletin at a funeral before. But there it was at the top of the order of service at the funeral I went to last week in Lumberton. The funeral was for Ms. Ruth Prevatte. And it was a good day.

I’ve known Ms. Ruth and her family for over 40 years. Her son, Daniel, and I have been friends ever since college days at ECU. When I started work with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue in Lumberton, I got to know the Prevatte family well. Ms. Ruth would occasionally invite me over to Sunday lunch and other times, even if Daniel was out of town. I was never one to turn down good home cooking.

The years passed, and we all went separate ways. But, being in contact with Daniel through the years, I kept in touch with the lives of the Prevattes and Ms. Ruth. In her later years, Ms. Ruth developed some physical problems and battled with dementia. So several years ago, she moved to Charlotte and lived with Daniel and his family. Daniel, his wife, Carol Jean, and their kids did a remarkable and loving job in caring for her.

It was during that time I got to see Ms. Ruth again. The dementia had taken a toll on her. But it had not taken a toll on her spirit. She was a joy to be around. On several visits Terri went with me. Terri enjoyed her just as much as me.

That’s because she made you feel good. And I’m not joking. She would look at you and smile and say, “You’re a good boy!” To Terri, she would say, “You’re a good girl!” Daniel would tell me about taking her with him to the grocery store and she would look at the cashier, grin and say, “You’re a good girl!” And it made them feel good, too.

A few months ago, Ms. Ruth’s health deteriorated to the point that she could no longer stay at Daniel’s home. But at the nursing home, she still had that sweet disposition. As a matter of fact, the nursing home employees had a special name for Ms. Ruth. It was, yes, you guessed it, “Good Girl.”

You see, even in her diminished capacity, that which was inside of her could not help but come out. Many, many years ago, Ms. Ruth accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. And Jesus was there, inside of her, all through those many years. And she passed it on to those around her. She passed it to the little children she taught in her Sunday School class, and to her children and grandchildren.

Seeing Daniel and his sister, Karen, and their children and grandchildren, reminded me of something I heard and have written about my grandmother. It’s that an inheritance is something you leave for somebody, but a legacy is what you leave in somebody. Looking at her family, I can tell Ms. Ruth left a legacy.

Even as her health and mind slowly deteriorated, her spirit did not. When she would be asked how she was feeling, her response would be, “It’s a good day.” And that’s why they chose to put that sentence at the top of the order of service.

But her family knows there was another reason for the sentence. It’s a good day for Ruth Prevatte because she is no longer bound by the physical and mental chains that she has endured over the years. The sorrows of this world are past. She now knows the reality of the hope of heaven. It is a good day.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_general-pics-025-2-1-2.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist