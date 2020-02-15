Song still inspires new generation

February 2020 marks the 94th anniversary year of the inception of what was then called Negro History Week. Launched in February 1926, Carter G. Woodson, the Father of Black History, wanted to use knowledge about the black past, not only to instill pride in black American heritage, but he also sought to inspire blacks to continue striving for excellence, with learning about black history and culture, becoming a key factor in the struggle for racial uplift. That struggle for racial uplift was also part of the fight to win “a more even chance in American life.” And today, the struggle for full equality of the American promise set aside under the Constitution continues.

Undoubtedly, there have already been a number of special events and programs held across the county, state and country in commemorating the 94th anniversary year of Black History Month 2020. And I would be surprised if those special events and programs didn’t have one staple musical feature in common: “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which today is known as the Black National Anthem. So, what’s the story behind the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing?” While contemplating doing a special tribute for President Abraham Lincoln in commemoration of his birthday, James Weldon Johnson, “ author, poet, educator, public servant, writer of popular songs, scholar and crusader for Negro rights,” wrote a poem titled “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During this time, the 28 year old Johnson was principal of a local public school in Jacksonville, Fla. To honor the memory of President Lincoln and to pay a special tribute to the national black spokesman Booker T. Washington who was visiting Johnson’s school, “Lift Every Voice and Sing “ was performed in February 1900 by a chorus of 500 black school students. Later, the poem was set to music by Johnson’s brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, and the song became a hit among black Americans.

Commenting on the song’s rising popularity, James Weldon Johnson wrote, “Within twenty years the song was being sung in schools and churches and on special occasions throughout the South and in some other parts of the country.” In 1919, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was adopted by the NAACP, becoming the civil rights organization’s official “Negro National Hymn.” Just 35 years removed from the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery, in 1900 there was a new generation of black leaders who began to press more actively for equality and justice. They sought to challenge Booker T. Washington’s accomodationist approach to black progress, with little emphasis on civil and political rights. W.E.B. DuBois became the black leader who favored a more confrontational course of action.

Regardless of their political leanings, black Americans found inspirational meaning and ideas in “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as the song expresses an understanding of the concerns, goals and values of blacks in America. Today, one hundred twenty years later, each new generation is inspired by its words.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.