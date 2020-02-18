When you get the last laugh

Did you ever start laughing; and then you couldn’t stop?

Well, I can remember one time while sitting in church as a teenager, I began laughing uncontrollably and inadvertently ended up making a spectacle of myself.

Now, there is a verse in the Bible that says “to every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1) And if memory serves, it mentions a time to laugh, which is found in verse four.

However, when you are in church you are expected to be more solemn and have a dignified decorum, especially when your father is the pastor of the church.

But that little known fact fell on deaf ears, particularly where I was concerned.

People are always saying the preacher’s children are the worst youngsters in the church. Well, I always came back with the retort, “That’s because we play with the deacons kids. Because they were just as bad.”

We were living in Central City, a small mountaintop community in the western Appalachian Mountains of Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The church where we attended had approximately 150 members.

My dad had been experiencing a few difficulties with several parishioners in the church concerning some of the musical instruments being too loud, namely the drums, organ and trumpet.

One lady, in particular, made the young man, Billy Gibbons, that played the drums, who just happened to be my best friend, put a pillow in the bass drum to lessen the noise it made.

This same woman was continually turning down the volume on the organ, which my mother played, before every service. Every time my mom began playing for the song service, no sound came out of the speakers.

One Sunday night my friends and I decided to sit directly in front of this woman who had been causing all of the difficulties with my dad over the noise of the church orchestra.

When the song service commenced, we all begin to clap rather loudly, which amused us to the point of laughter. Feeble attempts to stifle my merriment caused me to burst out with another fit of hilarity.

This continued throughout the 20-minute song service.

During the musical interlude, I could have sworn that one of the boys in the church band, Tim May, was playing his trumpet awfully loud. I saw him snickering between songs, which confirmed my suspicions.

This caused me to laugh all the more. My body convulsed with laughter from trying to keep from giggling out loud.

I was laughing so hard tears were running down my face. I didn’t know how much longer I could take it before losing complete control of myself.

Every time I would look at one of my friends, I would burst out laughing again.

When the song service ended, I thought I had a handle on the situation until the trumpet player marched back the side aisle chuckling.

That’s when I completely lost it.

I had to leave the service because I began laughing out loud and couldn’t stop.

People were beginning to stare.

In my attempt to make a quicker exit, I chose to rush out through the overflow section of the church where a few pews sat behind a long folding door. The space was used as a Sunday school classroom.

By the time I got there, I was laughing so much that I didn’t pay attention to where I was going and ran directly into one of the pews knocking it over.

I thought I was going to have coronary.

Because I was laughing, I couldn’t keep my hand over my mouth and hold the pew at the same time.

I desperately tried to keep the pew from falling into the next one. But it was no use. Down went the pew with a bang.

Then it was like watching a set of Dominoes fall. After the first first pew hit the second one, it was like watching a chain reaction. They continued to fall one after the other until the last pew hit the wall with a thud.

Yikes! That last one is definitely going to leave a mark.

Although I was mortified, I couldn’t help but laugh. I didn’t even stop to think about what my dad was going to do to me following the service. It was just so funny. I could not control myself.

After finally making it to the restroom, I let it all hang out. I fell on the floor and began rolling around from laughing so hard.

About that time, the door opened and for a split second, I cut off my laughter like a light switch being turned off. When I realized it was my brother John, I began to laugh all the more.

Being the big brother, he felt it was his responsibility to put me in my place. Oh, who am I kidding. He just wanted to push me around.

When I started to pick myself up off the floor, he came over and begin hitting me while blurting out something about how stupid I was acting.

Normally, when he did that sort of thing, I would have dove at him head first. We would have been on the floor fist fighting in a knock down drag out brawl like the title fight at the World Wrestling Federation.

But this time was different.

All I could do was laugh at him, which made him even more angry. He finally gave up and left me lying on the floor acting like a crazed lunatic.

I’m sure I got in some major trouble when I got home from church that night. But I can honestly say I can’t remember.

That’s one of the good things about getting older. Before Alzheimer’s and dementia kick in, you have the option of selective memory.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

