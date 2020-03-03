A cold but happy camper

Frosty the Snowman!

That is who I felt like when I stayed outdoors overnight and into the next day in subzero weather when I was a happy-go-lucky preteen.

Unlike the jolly happy soul with a corncob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal, I was more than happy to stay close to the roaring fire while on a winter camp out with the other boys from my church.

A week ago this past Friday when I woke up, I was a little stunned to find everything outdoors had been covered in a white frosty glaze. I thought the worst of the winter weather was behind us.

However, Jack Frost had other plans in mind and wanted to make sure we didn’t forget that Spring does not officially begin until March 20, when he blew a fresh batch of ice crystals in our direction.

I was all bundled up like an Eskimo from the great white north.

While scraping the thick layer of ice from the windows of my vehicle, I felt like one of the frozen icicles hanging from the side mirrors when the wind blew across the field making me shiver.

I was so happy to get inside my freshly heated automobile. I removed my gloves,cupped my hands around my mouth and breathed into them before rubbing them together to get the blood circulating.

I thought, “Could it be any colder?”

While contemplating that thought, a memory from my distant past came flooding back as quick as a flick of the light switch.

I glanced in the rear view mirror looking like the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland with a wide grin from ear to ear as I began to reminisce about an enjoyable recollection of past events.

My mind drifted to the winter of my thirteenth year when I went camping in the frozen tundra with the Royal Rangers, the boys group, from the church where my father pastored in Ellwood City, Pa., on the western edge of the Keystone State.

Arriving at the camp site just before dusk, we had to dig through two feet of snow in order to set up our tents before the sun slowly drifted over the horizon.

After doing my part to get the campsite organized and having a quick dinner of ham and cheese sandwiches and potato chips with warm cocoa, I don’t remember much else except trying to keep warm by sitting around the blazing campfire.

One of the younger boys, Brent Baney, stood so close to the open flames that his orange snow suit began to melt from the intense heat caused by the burning logs.

He didn’t even realize what was happening until another camper pulled him back from the fire and rubbed snow on this melting outerwear.

Being wrapped in two layers of clothing over a pair or long John’s under a thick wool coat topped with a hat and pair of gloves, I was dressed rather warmly for the occasion.

With my father on one side and my brother John on the other, I sat on a log near the dancing flames spitting burning embers into the moonlit sky overhead until it was time to dim the lantern for the night.

There wasn’t any need to change into my pajamas before going to bed that night. The only thing I took off before snuggling up to my father in our double layered sleeping bag was my rubber snow boots.

Lying there in the comfort of my father’s arm, my eyelids grew heavy while listening to the sound of the howling wind whipping against the outside of the tent until it became an echo in the back of my mind as I drifted off into unconsciousness.

During the night, the temperature dipped to a quivering eight degrees below zero. The buckets of water required to be sitting outside our tents in the event of fire were a solid block of ice.

It’s a good thing the frozen water wasn’t needed because it wouldn’t been able to put out a lighted match let alone a raging fire.

Following a warm breakfast of bacon and eggs, cooked by the older boys in the outpost as part of their requirements to pass off a badge, the flurry of exciting activities began for the day.

Strapping on a pair of snow shoes, I had an amusing time as I attempted to race a group of other campers across the deep snow while trying to maneuver myself in the primitive footwear.

I didn’t get very far after crisscrossing the wooden racket-shaped attachments strapped to the bottom of my boots.

The only prize I received was a mouthful of frozen white crystals when I toppled over head first into an embankment of snow.

Lighting a fire with the use of a single match proved to be less exciting; but nonetheless, I was required to perform the task in order to receive the second class rating I was working toward.

With the combination of the bitter cold and the whipping wind, I never thought we would be able to accomplish our objective. It proved to be quite the task.

But with the help of Dirk Arkwright, who was more than two years my senior, our small band of brothers were able to ignite a small bundle of sticks turning it into a blazing fire in a matter of minutes.

However, the highlight of my day was riding in our outpost’s hand-built sleigh for the human dog sled race at the close of the camp out.

Standing at the helm of the sled with the wind beating against my face, I could feel the adrenaline pumping through my veins as my four teammates pulled me across the finish line to win the competition.

I let go of the reins and my hands flew into the air. We were the champions. It was exhilarating.

Even though I had to endure a bitter cold night out on the frozen tundra with about 250 other campers, the exciting time I had the following day made it all worthwhile.

I went home a cold but happy camper; and winning top prize in the human dog sled race was the “icicle” on the cake.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

