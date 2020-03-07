Support our CAC, a vital service here

When a child is abused, it can have adverse effects on their entire life, stealing away precious years of adolescence and leading to mental and physical breakdowns in adult life, including drug abuse, alcoholism and other coping mechanisms that follow an incident, or cycle, of abusive behavior.

Children must be protected. It starts with raising awareness of the issue, and it continues with advocating for victims and prosecuting offenders.

Having a team of people fighting for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members is vital, and that’s what Sampson began to implement back in 2012, seeing its own Child Advocacy Center (CAC) officially formed three years later. Since that time, the Sampson CAC has handled around 800 child abuse cases. The majority of the cases involve sexual abuse, while others involve physical abuse or cases where children witnessed violent or otherwise traumatic incidents.

The numbers are staggering, and the problem is as prevalent as ever.

What would make these incidents even worse would be if children were forced to travel around the state and keep talking about how they were hurt, reliving that abuse over and over again. With the CAC, they don’t have to. They can have their stories heard here — once.

A team that includes law enforcement, Social Services, prosecutors, medical providers and mental health professionals are ensuring that victims are protected, and they need our assistance to carry out that mission.

As CAC director Shannon Barber has said, it takes a community to help, from the professionals at the CAC and in various agencies to the residents who support the mission of the center.

In 2019, 164 children received assistance from the program. The amount increases each year, but Barber chalks that up not to a spike in abuse, but to the awareness of the services provided locally.

As a nonprofit, the center relies on grant funds and community donations to further its goal of having a centralized, safe location for victims to tell their stories and receive valuable, free assistance — help that doesn’t take their pain and compound it with travelling across the state to see forensic experts and mental health professionals.

Church and civic groups have donated funds and supplies over the years, and other partnering agencies have similarly raised money to aid the CAC’s mission. This Saturday, the CAC will have a Boston Butt Sale and the second-annual 5K fundraiser is on tap for next month.

Since 1983, April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a renewed commitment to giving each child every chance to succeed by ensuring they grow up with safe, stable and nurturing relationships in an environment free from abuse and neglect.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated one in four children have experienced abuse or neglect at some point in their lives. Close to 700,000 children were identified by child protective service agencies as victims of abuse or neglect in 2017 alone.

Children’s lives are shaped by their experiences, including what happens in their environment and the types of relationships they have with parents, teachers and other caregivers. Children who experience abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences are at increased risk for those negative consequences as adults, health officials say.

Those safe environments are essential.

When victims don’t get that at home, they seek law enforcement and DSS, who then refer cases to the Child Advocacy Center. The CAC is there, like so many of us, to help.

So whether you plant a pinwheel, don a blue ribbon, release a balloon or a butterfly —maybe even go for a run — let us all do our part to advocate for children at every turn, and halt the cycle of abuse.