Answering two important questions

They are two questions we all ask, whether consciously or unconsciously. And we ask them both at all stages of our lives. The first question is simple, “Will I have enough?” The second, still simple, but more important is, “Will I be enough?”

Will I have enough? With the recent turmoil in the stock market caused by the coronavirus, many are asking that question. But it starts early in life. The small youngster stands at the counter and thinks, “Do I have enough change in my pocket to buy this candy?” Years later, he worries, “Do I have enough money to go to college?” Then, “Do I have enough to put a down payment on this house?” And so on. Finally, he worries, “Will I have enough saved to get us through our retirement years?”

The world around us fuels this question. It says you must have enough, whether it is earned or borrowed. And they determine exactly what is exactly enough. It goes from having the best toy, the right college, the right car to the right house in the right neighborhood.

Finally, when you get to be my age, you can worry if you are going to have the financial resources to make it through retirement. Will I have enough to live on until I die? It is estimated that in order to maintain their lifestyle in retirement, households need about 70 percent of preretirement income on average. Under current law, Social Security can replace about 36 percent of that total. (That’s assuming Social Security is still around when you retire!) Making up the rest, huge possible medical bills and other potential financial obligations do cause you to think, “Will I have enough?”

But there is the other, even more important question — Will I be enough? The frightened child walking through the doors of the schoolhouse his first day of school. That first day of a challenging job. Looking at the newborn baby you’re getting ready to take home from the hospital. Staring at a doctor’s report showing a serious illness. The challenges of getting old. Will I be enough? Will I be able to handle it?

In the Bible, the apostle Paul wrote his letter to the Philippians while he was in prison, soon before his death. In the letter, he pretty well answers those questions. Will I have enough? He wrote, “And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Phil. 4:19) Notice he did not say “all your wants.” Will I be enough? Paul writes, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Phil. 4:13) Remember this is from a man in a stinking Roman prison facing death. Paul knew that the God he trusted would provide and enable him. Paul “learned to be content whatever the circumstances.” (Phil. 4:11)

God is described in the Bible in various ways and is often given names that show His many attributes. In Genesis, He is called Jehovah-Jireh. This has been translated as “God Our Provider.” But I have also seen Jehovah-Jireh translated as “The God That Is More Than Enough.”

None of us know our future. No matter how much we may plan or work, there are just too many variables in life. Often we see a future that is uncertain and, even though we don’t like to admit it, scary. So the questions persist. Will I have enough? Will I be enough? The truth is “I” may not be enough. And when I get to the end of this life’s journey, I know I won’t be enough. For me, I’m trusting “The God That Is More Than Enough.” Because I know He is more than enough.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

