Auto emissions’ impact on climate change

With each passing year, there is indisputable scientific evidence that the earth’s climate is rapidly changing. The question we need to know is:

(a) Is it cyclical, or

(b) Is it permanent, or

(c) Is it produced by man’s action?

So, let’s examine the question, at least as it applies to auto emission pollution. I mention auto pollutants because most of us can identify with carbon monoxide. It’s a major component of motor vehicle exhaust fumes. It’s emitted into the atmosphere by cars, trucks, boats and other types of gas powered engines. Not to be forgotten however, exhaust fumes from bushfires are also high emitters of carbon monoxide. People and animals are exposed to high levels of Carbon Monoxide during bushfires.

First, some in the scientific community say that the average earth’s surface temperatures have risen one degree Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 21th century. They say their report indicate the five hottest years on record have all occurred in the last decade. It seems that all, if not most scientists, agree that human activities are contributing to the cause.

I know one thing: it sure gets real hot in Sampson County. Last summer, I saw the devil pass by my house carrying a suitcase. I asked him where he was going. He said “anywhere” but Sampson County because here it was too hot for him. His departure must be true, because later that week, I had a house guest from Texas. He asks a local preacher to describe Roseboro/Salemburg and the preacher told him the two towns were like the Garden of Eden, before Adam, i.e., that no sin could be found within the city limits.

Scientists say that as we burn fossil fuels to drive our cars and power our homes, we add excess carbons and other heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. Now Sampson County folk are smarter than the average bear. Do this, and put science to the test.

Try standing behind your car for three minutes while the engine is running. If you can breathe without stress, that’s good. But if you can’t breathe without stress, multiply your experience by a meta-data factor of 1.5 billion because the world’s car population, thanks to China, has surpassed one and half billion. Not surprising, China leads the way in vehicle growth. But then China leads the way in many things.

They lead the way in smoke, smog, and other smokestack industrial pollutants. They lead the way in plastics and poison chemistry waste. They lead the way in other toxic waste while they manufacture America’s cell phones. In addition, China is the world’s second largest car population with 85 million-plus “active” vehicles on the road. Did you know that China would have to increase the number of cars on its roads by a factor of 16 to equal the number in the U.S. on a per capita basis?

In the USA, there are 1.3 people for every car while China has 6.75 people per vehicle. If China had as many cars, per capita, as the U.S. (1.3 people vs. China 6.7 per person) their fleet would amount to approximately one billion cars. That’s “B” as in billion.

By the year 2050 (a year that probably won’t affect the current reader of this article) but may affect a granddaughter or toddler, the number of cars worldwide will reach in excess of 2.5 billion. Anybody have a gas mask to squirrel away?