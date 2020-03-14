Harriet — a woman of an enduring faith

If you were given a checklist containing the names of leading black figures and asked to name the nation’s 10 most outstanding deceased blacks, who would make your list? Well, coming in at number 8 on an actual survey conducted by NAACP’s officials in Feb. 1978 was Harriet Ross Tubman, abolitionist. And with March being Women’s History Month, today’s column will highlight Harriet Tubman’s remarkable achievements.

Since 1987, by an act of Congress, the month of March has been set aside for the recognition of women’s contributions to the nation’s history, culture and society in general, as Women’s History Month. Now, this year’s celebration takes on particularly added interest due to the fact that 2020 is the 100 anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920.

One of those brave women who fought to win the voting right for women also died on March 10, 1913, seven years before the 19th Amendment was ratified, around the age of 93. However, before Harriet Tubman fully dedicated her life to women suffrage, she used her energy taking care of more pressing matters — fighting to free her people from slavery by leading them to the “promised land” or freedom North or to Canada, earning the nickname “Moses”, like the Moses in the Bible who led his people out of bondage in Egypt.

In reflecting on her right to be a free woman, Harriet concluded, “I had reasoned this out in my mind; there was one of two things I had a right to — Liberty or Death; If I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.” She managed to succeed at every attempt, relying on her faith in God, as her belief in God helped her to remain fearless and encouraged. Staying true to her faith, Harriet found the courage and endurance and kept trusting in God. She embodied the will to keep going even in the tough times, something that is still relevant today as it was during Tubman’s entire lifetime. When asked, “How did she manage to keep going?” Tubman would always reply, “Twasn’t me, twas the Lord.”

As if risking her life to help rescue slaves from the South wasn’t dangerous enough, Harriet joined the Union Army as a spy and scout and served as a nurse, helping to provide medical treatment to wounded Union soldiers during nearly all the war. Following the Civil War, she moved to Auburn, New York, opened a home for the aged and spoke on various occasions on behalf of women suffrage and equal rights.

In memory of her courage and enduring faith, Harriet was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 1973. And it was announced back in April 2016 that Tubman’s likeness will be featured on the $20 bill, the first for a woman and a bold move for gender equality.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

