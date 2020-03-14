Some more wandering thoughts

A few more wandering thoughts from a wandering mind …

Over the past few years, I’ve been critical of the slow road construction on Sunset Avenue and Highway 24 here in Clinton. There were delays and problems with the project that extended the completion of the project for a couple of years past the original completion date. It seemed like the weaving around the orange barrels and lane closures would never end. Most of the blame for the delays could be laid at the feet of the general contractor, Fred Smith Company.

In the midst of the aggravation, a city official agreed with me that the highway construction was way too slow. But, he told me, when it was finally complete, the new Sunset Avenue would be worth the wait.

Well, while not excusing the incompetency of Fred Smith Company and all the delays, the new roadway is nice. Traffic now flows through the area at a good pace, and the new sidewalks, traffic lights and other extras do add to the appearance of the landscape. Hopefully, the road construction will help attract new businesses to this area. And yes, I guess it was worth the wait.

The Democratic Presidential race is essentially down to two candidates. Bernie Sanders is 78 years old and Joe Biden is 77 years old. Their November opponent, President Donald Trump is relatively a youngster at just 73 years old. I suppose there is some truth to those “Old Guys Rule” tee shirts you see down at the beach.

People are now being advised to avoid public gatherings due to the coronavirus. That’s just what we need, another excuse for people to use for not going to church. But remember, if that’s going to be your excuse, don’t go out to eat, or to a movie, or to a ballgame this weekend. You need to be consistent with your excuses.

It’s interesting how people believe the coronavirus started. According to “The Telegraph,” a newspaper in England, “The source of the coronavirus is believed to be a ‘wet market’ in Wuhan, China, which sold both dead and live animals including fish and birds. Such markets pose a heightened risk of viruses jumping from animals to humans because hygiene standards are difficult to maintain if live animals are being kept and butchered on site. The animal source of the latest outbreak has not yet been identified, but the original host is thought to be bats. Bats were not sold at the Wuhan market but may have infected live chickens or other animals sold there.”

We think that we are in control. Technology is now advanced and has made our lives so much easier. Those in power can manipulate the financial world through instruments, like the Federal Reserve and government spending, so that we don’t have to worry about our financial future. (Well, maybe at least for this generation.) And government is always there to solve any major problem. Yes, we are in control.

Then a nasty, virus infected bat somehow infects a chicken in China. The financial world is rocked. The NCAA basketball tournament has been cancelled. The entire country of Italy is under quarantine. People are fighting in grocery stores over toilet paper. Over toilet paper! The whole world appears to be turned upside down due to the coronavirus.

So maybe we’re not in control as much as we thought. But there is One who is. And even though you may now have another excuse for not going to church this Sunday, you may want to spend some time this weekend considering Him. Because you’re not going to be watching basketball games

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

