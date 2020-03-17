The next leg of life’s journey

Walmart and I came to an understanding late last week. I decided that it was in my best interest to end my nearly six-year relationship with the retail giant.

That’s right. You heard it here first. I quit my job at Wally World.

It was either that or get fired. I had 17 points and they fire you after five points. So, I already knew I had passed the point of no return. I had been calling in to tell them I would not be reporting to work every time I had a scheduled shift. But after reaching that magic number five, I didn’t see the point to continue with the charade.

I figured they would call me and tell me, “You’re fired.” When it didn’t happen, I was more than a bit baffled.

So the following week, I received four points for all three shifts in which I was a “no call, no show.”

When I was sick for two weeks back in February and in the hospital, I could not go to work. Some days, I could not even get out of bed.

They didn’t even put me on the schedule for the entire month of January, after which I tried to tell them it would affect my benefits. I was told that would not happen. They would just take out the money from my next paycheck to make up the difference.

However, I received a letter from corporate stating that unless I sent them a check for my dental and vision benefits from my last paycheck, which was for zero dollars, they would cut my benefits in 30 days.

When I confronted management about why I was not getting any hours, they gave me some song and dance about needing to open my availability to work weekends in order to get my 16 hours a week.

Well, that was a complete lie. The only thing I accomplished was to be placed on the schedule every single weekend with no scheduled hours on weekdays.

It’s really a shame when you think about it.

I was one of the best cashiers they had and I’m disabled. I could run circles around most of those other cashiers half my age. However, that is all water under the bridge; and none of that amounts to a hill of beans at this point.

My health, above all else, was the determining factor in my decision to end my employment with the conglomerate.

The fact of the matter is, with my compromised immune system I did not need to be working in that kind of environment. Do you know how many sick people, adults and children alike, came through my line on a daily basis? I was constantly getting sick.

It was a choice I had to make — Walmart, or my health. I chose my health.

A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.

Can anyone say, “Online tutoring?”

However, there is one thing I will miss about my former job … the people, my faithful customers as well as my friends and co-workers.

But I don’t plan on leaving Clinton anytime soon. I will still be around; and for anyone who wants to see me … I will be at the gym — Workout Anytime next to Food Lion — six days a week.

For those friends who are on Facebook, you know how to get in touch with me. I’m always up for getting a bite to eat or catching a good flick.

I’ll catch you on the flip side as I begin the next leg of my journey through life.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-2.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.