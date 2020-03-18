This unprecedented crisis has brought a new phrase into the lexicon — social distancing.

Social distancing, as many of you are now well aware, is the physical increasing of distance between you and other humans to ebb the spread of contagious disease. If you are to follow the warnings of public health officials and government leaders, it means you are cutting yourself off from others for your own benefit and theirs.

In these times of self-quarantine (another for your growing vocabulary), it’s natural to be thinking about your own woes — how work gets done, how salaries are affected and ultimately, and most importantly, how your health and that of your family and friends is impacted.

As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina had 40 reported cases of the omnipresent novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). And it’s now come to Sampson, with the first presumptive positive case reported this week. Worldwide, COVID-19 has killed over 7,300 people so far, but more than 80,000 have recovered. While no deaths have been reported in the state, many measures have been put into place to curb the spread of the disease and those infected.

Over the weekend, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order prohibiting the mass gatherings and closing the K-12 public schools for at least two weeks. On Tuesday, all restaurants and bars were ordered closed at 5 p.m. to dine-in patrons as restrictions on movement continued to be ratcheted up.

There goes St. Paddy’s Day. Thanks corona.

“We know that more people will get sick and that lives are in danger,” Cooper said this week. “Therefore, reasonable but strong actions are needed now to help suppress the spread of this virus and to save lives.”

So now let’s get back to social distancing.

There’s a selfishness that comes along with this, as there should be. Food, paper products and water fly off the shelves quickly because we don’t know what lies ahead. Look out for yourselves, and don’t do anything you believe to put yourselves in harm’s way during an unprecedented crisis. You feel inconvenienced, as you are.

However, know that everyone else is dealing with many of those same feelings and is in a similar situation as you, merely trying to cope in their own way — and be mindful that, in the end, we’re all in this same predicament together.

Look at local school leaders in Clinton and Sampson, who are scrambling in an incredibly cohesive way to distribute study packets and meals to their students, while also keeping a safe distance. Schools have set up strategic sites where parents and guardians can pull up in their vehicles and stay put while a school employee provides instructional packets and the number of breakfasts and lunches needed.

Local businesses are encouraging call-ahead orders that will be waiting on patrons, while restaurants, even before the governor’s order, were implementing curbside, take-out and delivery options for their customers.

It’s really pretty amazing to witness the mechanism that has been put in place, albeit in an uncertain and scary time.

By this time we’re all painfully aware of the warnings to wash hands, not touch our face, and clean and disinfect everything until it sparkles. Keep doing that, and keep a safe distance, but know that even when we’re apart in our respective bubbles, we’re still together in this.

For more information and updates on COVID-19, visit the N.C. Division of Public Health at publichealth.nc.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. You can also visit www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc for an up-to-date count and location of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Keep informed with The Sampson Independent, at clintonnc.com, for local coronavirus developments as they occur.