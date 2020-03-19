Supporting each other vital right now

Life changes in the blink of an eye. Don’t believe it, look around today.

We’ve all heard the adage so many times, but never, ever, have we experienced it, as a community, like we are experiencing it right now.

All the things we so quickly take for granted – eating out, going to the grocery store, grabbing a burger with the kids, sipping coffee at the local hangout, going to the library, watching a baseball game, attending church – are alluding our grasp as we all try to do our part to stem the spread of COVID-19.

It’s necessary, but it is, admittedly, unnerving. To say we are at loose ends is perhaps the greatest understatement of the decade.

As we all try to refocus and regroup, there are certain things, as Sampsonians, that are important to focus on while we try to zig and zag our way through the next few weeks, among them supporting our local businesses.

The men and women who run these businesses, and their employees, are more dependent than ever right now on our loyalty and our ability to support them in whatever way possible.

Most are still open in some capacity. The coffee shop and the bakery haven’t shuttered; they’ve just altered the way they are doing business, offering curbside pickup, takeout and, in some cases delivery. Local businesses still have things you need, whether furniture or clothes, soap or hand sanitizer, Easter décor or a scoop of ice cream. Restaurants can’t offer sit-down options right now, but they are still offering a plethora of good eats – from breakfast fare to pizza, hamburgers, steaks, seafood, salads and everything in between – that you can grab on your way home, take back to work or enjoy in your car.

So please patronize them in whatever way you can, safely and with regard to all the warnings about social-distancing that are out there for your well-being and the well-being of others. It matters far more than you can imagine. And don’t forget to tip when you can, remembering that the wait staff is very dependent on our show of appreciation for what they do.

We urge you, too, to read your newspaper, whether in print or online, allowing us to keep you informed about all the things you need to know – whether it’s new actions that impact schools, church scheduling changes, the latest with the virus, itself, what restaurants are open and serving or some other news that is happening in our midst.

Although many love to bash the news media, making us the scapegoat for all the world’s ills, as your local, hometown newspaper (your neighbor and your friend), we take our job of keeping the community informed very seriously and intend to do our part and more to help residents, government and businesses in every capacity we can. We are committed to this community and we take our responsibility of providing truthful, accurate information very seriously. We, like so many of our small businesses, are trying to keep people working and earning a wage so we all survive the crisis at hand, doing so responsibly and reasonably.

Being responsible is vital, and we hope our community, as a whole, is committed to that, both in how it handles doing its part to stem the spread of the virus and stemming the venomous spread of idle gossip and untruths that, in itself, can make a serious issue like COVID-19 far, far worse.

That will take quite a bit of restraint and a return to the kind of common sense folks used to have before Facebook and other social media outlets made us all lose our ability to discern truth from fiction, fact from opinion; and news from gossip and outright lies.

It has been very disconcerting to read the political garbage that has taken a novel virus like COVID-19, with no known cure or vaccine, and turned it into the political conspiracy of the year. Those doing so are making a mockery of the deaths of thousands of people across the world and snubbing their arrogant noses at families who have mothers, grandmothers, husbands and wives on ventilators fighting for their lives against a virus believed to be at least twice as deadly as the flu.

While there are those who would love for this to be just another Democratic or Republican issue that they can make fun of or pin blame, like the bully constantly badgering a smaller, timid child, it’s not. This impacts every person of every race, every religion and every socioeconomic class on the face of this earth.

We’d do well to stop sharing untruths, stop hyping conspiracy theories and take care of ourselves and our loved ones, doing our part for our neighbors and communities along the way. It would be refreshing to see people lay down their verbal weapons and work together to make this a kinder, gentler nation.

Perhaps now, with more time on our hands than normal, instead of spewing venom and spreading lies, we’d do well to read our Bibles, support our community and its businesses and try to be the friend to others we would hope to have should we found ourselves quarantined with a virus no one has a real cure for yet.

By Sherry Matthews [email protected]

Sherry Matthews is general manager of The Sampson Independent. Reach her at 910-249-4612 or by email at [email protected]

