COVID-19: Germ warfare targeting the U.S.?

Is America about to experience another radical change as in 9-11?

I speak of changes like the “chipping” away of personal liberties in travel, and the imposition of changes to disrupt the flow of public goods and services, and changes to our liberty habits in shopping, dining out, business practice, social gatherings, entertainment and other liberties we Americans expect.

I remind the Sampson Independent reader that Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, said in December 2019 that America was going to receive a Christmas present. Sure enough, in January 2020 the COVID-19 virus became known for the first time in America.

We also know this. The current Central People’s Government of China, a Communistic regime and ultimate power of the state and North Korea are “in bed” together. They have been bosom partners as far back as the Korean War, 1950-1953. So, is there a correlation in COVID-19 and America’s Christmas present? Is “germ” warfare being carried out against the United States? You decide.

As a 36-year federal employee with the Department of Defense, and having served an additional 10-year stint for (DoD) as a consultant, I am aware of what germ warfare is.

Now, totality disconnected from the government and not knowing the current protocol for Situation Awareness (SA), I’m no longer the expert I once was. (By the way, SA is the conscious perception of environmental events and other strange occurrences respecting time and space. It is used as a tool to serve management in a broad range of decision-making processes, including war.)

But I do know that President Trump was debriefed by then President Obama in November/December 2016 respecting the pressure points and other troublesome hot spots facing America. And I do know the new President was told by Obama that Kim Jong-un was intractable, and that war with him could erupt anytime, without notice.

So, having given my reader the immediate DoD backstory on Red China, and the tactics of North Korea, and the insidious germ called COVID-19; and too, knowing that Iran looks upon America as the devil, and possibly the third player to an axis of evil, what must a reasonable person conclude that “these days” are but the beginning of sorrows and sufferings?

I’m just an ole country boy at heart that quit school in the third grade because I “caught-up” with my daddy and his class. It embarrassed me to be in the same homeroom with him, so I quit.

But one thing I know: I was born at night, but not last night.

By Jack Dawsey Guest columnist

Jack Dawsey can be reached at [email protected]

