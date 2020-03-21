History of Harrells — town with a legend

The man who climbed down from his wagon in the early hours of a cool spring day in an area sparsely populated; was probably lost, tired, and hungry. His intention had been to travel to the great ocean. But the grueling travel through the hundreds of creeks and rivers, and general weariness no doubt made him question the whole expedition. Or so we guess.

He was a quiet, reserved man, probably accustomed to being alone. Standing at just over 5 feet 9 he appeared taller, mainly because he was so lean as to appear cadaverous; his blue-gray-eyes shone with curiosity. In time he would travel back to the west from whence he came. That was understood. But, for now this green land with its pristine rivers and rich agriculture possibilities, seemed to be just the place he was looking for. The area was then known as Culver’s Creek, and was listed as such in the 1860 census.

The few inhabitants he had seen were possibly curious about him, this stranger. But, the mystery soon vanished when he told them what he wanted to do. “Build a store.” This announcement no doubt sounded like a blessing to farmers who lived off the land and had to travel some distance to find a store of any description.

And so history tells us William Harrell evidently settled in well and did proceed to build a store of logs. And, with the enthusiastic help from neighbors; it became a fine store, a Trading Post; probably a popular community gathering place where people brought items to be bartered or exchanged for their wares. The area was eventually named (appropriately enough), Harrell’s Store. The store was located close to the Black River, which would have been the primary means of transporting goods. The country was rich in wild game; cultivated crops, turpentine, pitch and cotton to name a few. The people were eager and friendly, and things moved along very well. Even though the undertones of war with the North were on some minds. Little notice was made life was good and went on at a steady growing pace. However, after a few years William was once again becoming restless and once again ready to move along, which of course he would do.

William Harrell finally did leave this place, sometime in the late 1860s, still a single man, as far as we know; probably still seeking his fortune, finding his way to the ocean, or back to the western states; we can only put the pieces together. Our accessible history doesn’t fill in all the blanks. Eventually William must have married since several years ago a man from Missouri came through Harrells seeking information about his great, great grandfather William Harrell who “owned the store.” Unfortunately no Harrells were listed in the local cemeteries. The page was blank.

Nevertheless, William Harrell had left his footprint in this place.

We can only believe that the store was prosperous until the War Between the States changed the face of the South for a time.

The 1870 census still lists the village as Harrell’s Store. And it would be Harrells Store for many years to come. But by 1954 Harrell’s Store was incorporated as Harrells. Amos Carter was appointed Mayor, and the area prospered and grew, quietly, steadily.

Harrells will always be remembered in history as a seat of higher learning. As perhaps she will be remembered for being the home of Belvin Maynard, known as the “Flying Parson” a different man, walking, (or should I say flying) to the beat of a different drummer. Maynard made the first transcontinental Air Race sponsored by the Army, from New York to San Francisco round trip in October 1919. No small achievement then. And strangely enough this unique gentleman never once forgot his own rustic background and generously donated money time and time again to the Franklin School Agriculture Department. And it is still known as the Belvin Maynard Chapter at Union High School.

Later a group of interested citizens decided to attempt the organization of a permanent Christian school. This was a fruitful endeavor that really saw the light and came to become known as the Harrells Christian Academy in 1969-70. The school originally consisted of a group of local businessmen with the primary purpose of securing a permanent home where students could grow, flourish and find technological advances, in all learning fields.

The idea took hold and stuck. Harrells Christian Academy opened in August of 1970 with an enrollment of 305 students in grades 1-12. The first senior class boasted six students, who proudly graduated in May 1971.

By Micki Cottle Contributing columnist

Micki Cottle was a long-time columnist for The Sampson Independent who occassionally regales readers with her wit and charm. She is also a member of the Sampson County Historical Society.

