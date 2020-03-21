While everything around us looks pretty much the same, we know that things are now different. The effects of the coronavirus, socially, financially and health wise, are all around us. It is now affecting all of us in some way or another. Well, there may be a hermit out there somewhere that it hasn’t touched. But for the rest of us, it’s now real.

We all like to feel like we’re in control. When we realize that we are not, we become concerned. And when we realize that institutions we have relied upon are of little help, we become even more concerned and worried. We become fearful. It’s like a little kid trying to ride a bike for the first time with the training wheels taken off.

This week, our five year old grandson, Wyatt, was spending the day with us while school has been suspended due to COVID-19. He’s getting too big for the small bicycle with the training wheels. Also, the back tire blew out, so it’s time to move on up to the next bike. But this bike doesn’t have training wheels.

So I spent a lot of time Monday helping Wyatt learn to ride without the training wheels. He hasn’t quite figured out the getting on and off the bike yet. I have to help him get on and started. Getting off isn’t that hard for him. He just rides off onto the grass and falls off.

It took some work getting him going on the bike. Wyatt was scared and unsure of himself. I got my exercise while running along beside him. Finally, I was able to let go and let him go by himself. He wasn’t going very far, but he was doing it on his own. He was constantly looking down at his feet while he was riding. Also, he would get going, but then would forget to pedal. So I was behind Wyatt, encouraging him saying, “Look up!” and “Keep on pedaling!”

We are now living in a different world from that of just a couple of weeks ago. And we are unsure what it will be like in a couple of weeks, or months, from now. So it is easy to become fearful and unsure of ourselves. It is like riding a bike for the first time without training wheels. So maybe my encouragement for Wyatt can be helpful.

Look up! It’s easy to be consumed by the coronavirus. I know there’s more happening out there in world besides the virus, but you wouldn’t know it by the media. So it’s easy to look around and get disheartened. So, instead of looking around so much, look up. In the Bible, the psalmist proclaims, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills, from where comes my help? My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2)

Keep on pedaling! It’s easy to become discouraged in the face of such an uncertain and difficult future. But keep on going. Look for opportunities. They will probably be disguised as a problem.

Wyatt will probably have some falls, and maybe a skinned knee, while learning to ride his bike without the training wheels. But he will figure out this bike thing. We are probably going to have some stumbles along the way in the coming days. But we will come through this coronavirus thing. Just look up and keep on pedaling!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_general-pics-025-2-1-2.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]