Transparency in the crisis of a lifetime

This past week was observed as Sunshine Week, designed to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. Citizens have the right to know what their government and elected officials are doing, and it is our job to ensure laws regarding open meetings and public documents are accessible.

Normally, throughout Sunshine Week the page you’re looking at right now is filled with opinion pieces that tout the need for open government. This week, it’s been inundated with everything COVID-19.

In many ways, it’s been the perfect example of why awareness campaigns such as Sunshine Week exist. The importance of journalists and transparency in the dissemination of vital public information has never been so important. In a time when what we are experiencing is so game-changing and fluid, openness and honesty — most especially with an American public whose lives and livelihoods are at stake — is crucial.

Eschewing that in any way is downright criminal, and could cost lives. People have the right to know.

Transparency, and the need for the delivering accurate, up-to-date information has never been more vital. Newspapers, for the bad wrap they’ve gotten (notably in the last four years or so), are a tool that needs to be in place. They are the last bastion of reliability in a world of clickbait and sensationalism.

In a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters and the North Carolina Press Association urged that, should there be a mandate for further business shutdowns or shelter-in-place programs within North Carolina, that television and radio broadcasters and print and digital news media entities across the state be exempted. The groups cited the news media’s “extraordinarily important, essential public service role at a crucial time like this.”

“Without North Carolina-based news media operations, significant numbers of a wide variety of constituents in many communities across the state will be uninformed — or, perhaps worse, misinformed — about the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and critical health, safety, and regulatory information, orders, and guidance,” the letter read. “The only way to guarantee the continued flow of timely, accurate news and information during this momentous time is to ensure that members of our Associations (and other news media) can continue to engage in their fundamental purpose and can count on local and State officials to honor and support the efforts of our individual employees as they engage in news-gathering and coverage of developments.”

We urge you to read your newspaper, whether in print or online, allowing us to keep you informed about all the things you need to know – whether it’s the latest with COVID-19, new actions that impact the public health, our schools and our mom-and-pop businesses, including what restaurants are open and serving, or any other news you need to know.

Look in today’s edition alone and you’ll read about a hometown internet service provider establishing WiFi hotspots for students to keep learning and a public to stay connected; you’ll read an excellent and comprehensive story about how local retail businesses and restaurants are coping with the sudden hardship; you’ll find information on hospital visitation and surgery restrictions; student meal services; and Small Business Administration loans for those impacted by the virus.

You’ll also find a new sports feature called Senior Spotlight, where we shine the light on spring sports athletes who had their final high school seasons thrust out from under them. We will tell those stories, as we have so many times before.

Our publisher, in a column earlier this week imploring readers to buy and support local, said that, although many love to bash the news media, we at The Sampson Independent take our job of keeping the community informed to heart, and intend to go above and beyond to help residents, government and businesses in every capacity we can.

“We are committed to this community and we take our responsibility of providing truthful, accurate information very seriously. We, like so many of our small businesses, are trying to keep people working and earning a wage so we all survive the crisis at hand, doing so responsibly and reasonably.”

We want to continue to tell those stories — good and bad — because that is our job. We urge you to read them and thank you for doing so.