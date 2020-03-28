School closure creates new opportunities

With our schools now closed due to the coronavirus, learning at home has taken on a new meaning with parents and other caring adults having to step up to help students find some purpose and meaning as they take responsibility for their own learning. Whatever is done should enhance the likelihood of improving your children’s future life and work prospects.

Even though it’s only been two weeks since schools closed, it seems much longer, and I’m sure many parents felt overwhelmed when notice came that school would be closed, realizing their lack of resources to help their children learning at home, particularly with online learning. Thankfully, our school administrators and staff have done an excellent job furnishing laptops and WiFi hotspots to families who don’t have computers or Internet access.

These education inequities are now being heightened and exposed by schools being closed. Until we understand the consequences of these structural inequities, our students will continue to lag behind in performance. Therefore, it become imperative that our school leaders ensure that all students have the same opportunity for educational success. In the meantime, let’s encourage our parents and other caring adults to do the best they can to keep the children engaged.

Parents, if you are serious about helping your children to seek a better life, this is the time to convey to your children the value of hard work. In many situations, our children still have to score 110%, and this is a good opportunity to teach your child to “use yourself up”, explaining to him the “major purpose in life should be the exploration and development of all his talents.” Additionally, parents now can finally realize that educating students entails much more than “sending their children to school.” Let’s not forget now or later, the work of youth is to learn.

According to JaWanza Kunjufu, education consultant and author of “Motivating and Preparing Black Youth to Work,” “Education is the specific responsibility of the parents. They are the source, and all other agencies, school, churches and community, are secondary resources that parents and students should make use of. Parents must view this as their responsibility until their child is of age to assume the task of learning.” He further states, “mastery of the tools of learning is crucial. Therefore, the parent must insist that the student is disciplined as a learner. Without discipline and respect, little will be achieved.”

Of course, educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort. And after we have weathered this current crisis — and we will — let’s continue to work together to put the educational welfare of every child front and center, keeping them on the educational pathway to improve their life chances for success. Such a concerted effort will allow all students to thrive, resulting in greater educational outcomes.

Parents, thank you for doing your part during this coronavirus crisis. From a distance, rely on each other.

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

