Kudos to you, Star, churches

Cheers

It’s important every day to find things to applaud within our community, and perhaps during the times we are currently living in it is even more imperative than ever.

In Sampson County, that’s a pretty easy task.

We start by applauding our entire community for answering the call to help our local restaurants get through these difficult days, when they’ve been forced to close their dining areas and serve curbside, takeout and delivery only. From one side of the county to the other, we’ve watched people adjust their dining habits to this way of living, and make their way at lunch and dinner to eat with local restaurateurs. It’s been heartwarming to see people line up, offer tips to wait staff and then share on social media where they’ve been, encouraging others to do the same.

If that’s not worth a cheer, we don’t know what is.

Also deserving of applause is the efforts by our friends over at Star Communication to offer our community free Wifi hotspots.

Thanks to the internet provider, 35 WiFi hotspots are either being installed or are already up and running at various schools and other public locations in Sampson and Bladen counties.

Star representatives called it a move toward facilitating learning for students forced away from their classrooms and connectivity for a public in need of it during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

We call it a stand-up thing to do!

The free public WiFi hotspots will be available from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Those locations will have an increased law enforcement presence.

We are so thankful to have native son Jeff Nethercutt at the helm of Star and doing what this company does best — reaching out a hand to help the community when it needs it most.

Three cheers to them for a job well done.

Cheers, too, go to our churches for finding innovative ways to continue services despite the limits on gatherings because of Covid-19. From drive-in services and Zoom Sunday school lessons to live streaming of sermons through social media, Christians have shown that worship can — and should — extend beyond the church building to a world hungry for hope.

To that end, we are going to use our website to air a Sunday Devotion each week, featuring as many different churches and denominations as we can. With our viewership at 215,000 over the last 30 days, we believe it can be a great outreach tool and one we hope people we utilize, including nursing homes and our medical facility, two places where many are confined without the freedom to have visitors right now.

Please visit clintonnc.com each Sunday and click on the Weekend Devotionals icon.

And thanks to our initial sponsor, Smithfield, for being willing to partner with us to provide something special for our web viewers.

Jeers

Despite all the great things going on within our community, we aren’t without actions that make us scratch our head in confusion.

One of those is an action taken by the Sampson County Board of Education last week to reward itself with a pay hike.

You didn’t read it wrong, the Sampson County Board of Education, with only member Sonya Powell casting a dissenting vote, decided its members were deserving of an increase in pay during some of the most financially troubling times we’ve lived in.

Kudos to Powell for using wisdom in taking a stand against such a poor move.

Currently, the total monthly pay for the school board chair and members is $291 and $229, respectively. The change will increase that to $425 for the chair and $350 for members. The total annual cost increase is $10,299.

We aren’t big fans, at any time, of public officials jacking up their own salaries, paid from the pockets of taxpayers, but we especially find this disconcerting now, when many of those same taxpayers are being laid off and aren’t sure when they’ll get their next paycheck, let alone a raise.

At best, this was poor timing by the county school board; at the worst it was a selfish move without merit.