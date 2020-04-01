Crisis displays our best, worst

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

So wrote Charles Dickens in the Tale of Two Cities.

As I witness all the ways people are reaching out to help their fellow man — making face masks for healthcare workers, dropping food off to a neighbor sheltered in place, impromptu postings of piano music, worship songs and devotional readings, free live concerts from some of the music industry’s best, sports stars paying the salaries of stadium workers — I am reminded that even during the worst of times, these are, indeed, also some of the best of times.

It shows the kinder, gentler nation we can make possible by helping others in their greatest time of need. Humanity at its best, when helping one’s neighbor isn’t an afterthought, but actions we wake up intent on doing each morning. We are getting local takeout on a regular basis and offering uncharacteristically larger tips because we know they are so desperately needed by wait staff literally hanging on by the threads of their aprons. We are trying to buy things from local businesses for the same reason, and we are encouraging others to follow suit.

Helping those who have done so much for our community is important. These are the people who have contributed to sporting events, academic endeavors, fish fries and church functions; who have given tirelessly — and often — to just about every cause that lands on their door. Now it is our turn, as residents of this great community, and so far we have answered the call in Herculean fashion.

For that we are so thankful. It is why we can say with certainty that even during these crazy days we are currently living in that these are still some of the best of times.

But these are also some of the worst of times, exacerbated by those who refuse to lay down their political weapons long enough to share the kindnesses being offered in our communities. Instead they would rather tout the skewed opinions of cable news talking heads, or worse still fuel the untruths from unreliable memes, all trying to cast a political spell that consumes us with rage, believing that Democrats or Republicans are doing their best to see that we go hungry during these trying times.

If you allow the brainwashing to take place, you will believe that lawmakers on Capital Hill have hidden away everything but aid to terrorists in the just passed stimulus bill. While we don’t believe political posturing is beyond Nancy Pelosi and her team of Democrats nor Mitch McConnell and his cronies, it is downright unfathomable that only one side is doing everything right and the other side is to blame for every single societal ill.

We also can’t understand the conspiracy theories that light up Facebook on a regular basis. Do people seriously think COVID-19 is no more than a plot by the media because President Trump’s impeachment didn’t go as some had hoped?

Does anyone seriously believe that COVID-19, which has killed over 1,000 people in our great nation so far, with thousands more infected, is not serious, or that we should risk the lives of other human beings just to jump-start our economy again?

We would hope not, but so many post these preposterous ideas that it is hard to tell whether they are just that gullible or merely trying to do a little brain-washing of their own. This is not a diatribe against Republicans or Democrats. Who a person supports is their right and not my business. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but everyone also should have a responsibility to share truthful information. It’s hard to cast aspersions on the media, citing fake news when legitimate news organizations offer factual reporting and then turn around and post something from an unreliable and often completely untrue source of information, all in the name of one party or another.

Now is a time for our nation to come together, showing a united front during our season of darkness, setting aside political back-biting and gossip-mongering for the greater good. We should be praying for one another and our great country, not spewing hatred. We should be lifting each other up with encouraging words and offering our help not snubbing our noses at one political party or another.

If we are going to be the kinder, gentler nation I so desperately want us to be again, we need to sew hope.

Won’t you join me in doing that today?

