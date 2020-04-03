Is it spring, yet?

Some of us have traveled in an automobile with young children who are active and not well-designed for sitting still in an automobile for more than a few minutes. Parents have heard their question, “Are we there, yet?” I am being patriotically anti-social, but I am tempted to ask, Is it over, yet? I am anxious to emerge from hibernation and enjoy spring.

No, the coronavirus infection isn’t over and may not be for quite a while. During the Great Influenza pandemic of 1918, some 675,000 Americans died when the population of our country was about one-third of the current population. During that gruesome time, some communities fared much better than others.

Biology professor Joshua Loomis writes in his book “Epidemics” that recent analysis indicates that communities where quarantine was imposed early and retained until the epidemic contagion subsided fared well. Communities that failed to impose early restrictions or lifted the restrictions too soon — either or both — sustained high infection rates. We face the same dilemma with the coronavirus.

Infectious respiratory diseases are called crowd diseases because concentrations of people facilitate transfer of the infectious agent to uninfected people. Biologist Nathan Wolfe reports in “The Viral Storm” that domestic air travel in the United States forecasts the extent of seasonal influenza. Extensive air travel at Thanksgiving correlates to a large number of people acquiring influenza.

Ancient Constantinople, present-day Istanbul, Turkey, was a thriving seaport until the plague arrived. They didn’t know what caused the disease, but they did understand that, if someone had the disease, other people would acquire it. Consequently, they required that incoming ships lie at anchor for 40 days before docking. The word for 40 was quarantine in the local language.

Diseases that suddenly explode like the plague or the 1918 influenza pandemic grab our attention, but other scourge diseases have caused more grief for humans because they reappeared so often, e.g., smallpox, measles, tuberculosis, cholera, and malaria. Medical science has relieved much of the agony and sorrow associated with devastating disease, but keeping these and new diseases contained requires continual work. Micro-organisms own the planet. A teaspoon of coastal seawater contains about five million bacteria and drop of that seawater might yield 10 million viruses.

The development of antibiotics made child birth much safer, prevented deadly infections associated with wounds, and made surgery practical. That may be ending. Micro-organisms evolve. Our anti-bacterial medicines are losing their effectiveness.

During the 1800s and early 1900s, cholera, measles, smallpox, typhoid, tuberculosis, and yellow fever visited America. Response was left to local communities and was often chaotic and not very effective. During WWII (1941-1945), the U.S. deployed eight million military personnel around the world. Disease control was essential and was reasonably effective.

In 1946, Congress established the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it has been an effective federal management system. But response to the coronavirus has reverted to governors and mayors. The coronavirus is a learning experience for disease control and economic management during a pandemic.

By Jack Stevenson Contributing columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.

